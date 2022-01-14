WILLIAMS: Pandemic fractures leave space to rebuild stronger

As the Omicron variant spreads across the globe, we are reminded again that a pandemic is a disease of populations, not of individuals, and population-level problems require collective solutions. This is why societies with high levels of social capital —bonds of affection and networks of trust among people—have better weathered the COVID-19 pandemic and suffered lower rates of hospitalization and death from the virus. Social capital has rarely been lower in the U.S. than it is today, so it’s not surprising that the U.S. suffered one of biggest losses in life expectancy to COVID-19 among all high-income countries. And, sadly, not even this stark fact as changed things. As we slowly emerge from the pandemic, the nation finds itself with lower levels of social capital, more divided , and less prepared to face a future pandemic than ever before.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO