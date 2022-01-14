ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

I-4 Express lanes in Florida to open soon

By Tyson Fisher
Land Line Media
Land Line Media
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I-4 Express lanes will open in Florida in early 2022, but truckers need to steer clear of them. Part of the Florida Department of Transportation’s I-4 Ultimate project, I-4 Express is set to begin soon. Truckers will pay no tolls, but that is because trucks are prohibited from using the...

Land Line Media

FDOT hosting I-4 corridor truck parking public meeting on Jan. 26

Truckers who drive through the I-4 corridor in Florida will have a chance to tell transportation officials where they want a new truck parking facility. At 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 26, the Florida Department of Transportation has scheduled a public meeting regarding the Truck and Freight Alternative Site Analysis Project Development and Environment Study in Seminole County. According to FDOT, the project will evaluate and recommend potential truck and freight parking site alternatives along the I-4 corridor that are viable for private and public operator use.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
i4ultimate.com

I-4 Express Website Now Available

Managed lanes, known locally as I-4 Express, will open on Interstate 4 (I-4) in early 2022. To help motorists make the most of this new travel option, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has launched a new website, i4express.com. I-4 Express is a limited-access toll road within the interstate. Once...
FLORIDA STATE
sflcn.com

What are the Best Hospitals in Florida?

More than 21 million people live in Florida, meaning that it is only behind Texas and California in terms of its population. This means that it needs a robust infrastructure to keep residents happy, healthy, and gainfully employed. Unsurprisingly its healthcare ecosystem is extensive, and there are 328 hospitals across...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

When do iguanas fall from trees in Florida?

While it's true cold-stunned iguanas occasionally fall from trees in South Florida, don't expect to get knocked out by a falling reptile on your next visit to the Sunshine State. In previous years when the temperatures are forecast to drop into the low 40s, the National Weather Service Office in...
MIAMI, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

The world has discovered west central Florida

Five of the nation's 25 highest growth cities are in Tampa Bay or west central Florida, according to transactional data compiled for the annual U-Haul Growth Index.North Port, Fort Myers-North Fort Myers, Sarasota-Bradenton, Brandon-Riverview and Ocala all made the list, calculated by the net gain of one-way U-Haul's entering a city versus leaving that city in a calendar year.Kissimmee-St. Cloud, 30 miles south of Orlando, netted more movers than any market in America.The big picture: Florida had the second-most inbound moves behind Texas, up 27% year-over-year.Departures increased 24% from 2020 as overall moving traffic surged.Why it matters: While it only accounts for do-it-yourself movers in U-Haul trucks, the data shows yet again that Florida's Gulf Coast remains one of the most competitive growth markets in the country.
RIVERVIEW, FL
click orlando

Florida property insurers dropping homeowners based on roofs’ age

ORLANDO, Fla. – Homeowners in Florida are being dropped from their insurers because of the age of their roofs, according to the Insurance Information Institute. It is the latest twist in Florida’s ongoing property insurance problem. [TRENDING: WATCH: SpaceX launches Transporter-3 mission, sticks sonic boom-generating landing | Shopping...
FLORIDA STATE
allears.net

NEWS: Florida Hits Another Big COVID-19 Milestone

As the situation with COVID-19 continues to change and develop, AllEars will be bringing you the latest relevant news that could affect a theme park visit. During the pandemic, there have been a lot of changes at parks like Disney World and Universal Orlando. However, the biggest changes happened outside the theme parks, with the world changing in the face of this constantly evolving situation.
FLORIDA STATE
Rob Adams

4 Coolest Beaches in Florida

When it comes to beautiful white-sand beaches and amazing turquoise water, Florida is definitely one of the best places in America. What makes it even better is the fact that it's truly a great choice for pretty much anybody. For those who are looking to have some fun with their friends, there are plenty of clubs and restaurants that can entertain them. For those who are looking to relax and enjoy some quality time with their families, there are plenty of secluded beaches. So it's easy to say why most people consider to be Florida one of the best holiday destinations in the US.
FLORIDA STATE
Land Line Media

Florida towing company charged with organized fraud

A Jacksonville, Fla.-based towing company is accused of taking advantage of its business relationship with local law enforcement agencies as part of a scheme to overcharge customers to the tune of more than $100,000 during a two-year period. Southern Wrecker & Recovery president Gregory Gaylord and his son, Garrison Gaylord,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
