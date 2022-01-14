ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Featured Recipe: Pizza Babka

By Brian Amick
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article2 tablespoons (14g) Baker's Special Dry Milk or nonfat dry milk. 3 tablespoons (35g) garlic oil, or 3 tablespoons olive oil + 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder. 1 1/2 teaspoons Pizza Seasoning, or dried mixed Italian herbs. 1/2 cup (57g) shredded Italian cheese blend or provolone cheese. 1/3...

Mashed

This Classic Was Julia Child's Favorite Soup

Julia Child was a beloved chef and television personality known for her intricate yet approachable recipes and cooking methods. She stole the hearts of millions of fans over the course of her culinary career, which skyrocketed in the 1960s when she published her first cookbook, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," according to The Julia Child Foundation. Aside from her charm, humility, and towering 6-foot-3-inch stature, her legacy has been celebrated by pros and home cooks around the world for generations.
EatingWell

18 Winter Casseroles That Will Be On the Dinner Table in an Hour or Less

There's nothing like a hot dish of cozy, comforting casserole—especially when you can get it on the table in record time. While some casseroles may take a while to prep and bake, these recipes rely on quick shortcuts, like precooked chicken and store-bought salsa, to make these casseroles flavorful but easy. Recipes like our Quick King Ranch Chicken Casserole and Cauliflower Gratin spotlight tasty winter veggies, like kale, cabbage and winter squash, for a main or side dish you can feel good about.
thespruceeats.com

John Wayne Casserole Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) John Wayne Casserole is a delicious mix of ground beef, vegetables, pickled jalapeños, and cheese, all layered atop a biscuit crust. According to cooksinfo.com, this casserole gets its name because “Wayne directly contributed the recipe to a 1979 cookbook titled, “Cooking with Love from Cara and Her Friends”, compiled by Cara Connery. It is unknown where Wayne got the recipe from.” However, what is now known as John Wayne Casserole is quite different from the original recipe. It drops the eggs and adds a biscuit crust and ground beef but keeps the original southwestern inspiration by including the pickled jalapeños, tomatoes, and cheese.
24/7 Wall St.

The Biggest Food and Drink Flops in Recent History

It seems as if certain foods and drinks have been around forever, and always will be: Coca-Cola, Kellogg’s Corn Flakes, Heinz Ketchup, McDonald’s hamburgers, Oscar Mayer wieners. But for every household staple, there’s a veritable graveyard out there of ones that, for a wide variety of reasons, simply didn’t make the cut and have been […]
Salon

Ina Garten would "happily" eat this salad every day — it's that good

Whether because of holiday excess, pandemic-related stress or the general weight of existence, you might be looking to mix up your arsenal of weeknight recipes with something light and simple. And you're in luck, because the queen of modern comfort food aka Ina Garten recently shared an idea for dinner that's delicious and filling even though it's on the lighter side.
The Independent

Nut-based chocolates prove a winner for Hotel Chocolat

Chocoholics went nuts for nuts this Christmas and avoided novelty chocolates, according to the boss of Hotel Chocolat Hazelnuts, pistachios, peanut butter and pecan-based chocolates were hugely popular over the festive period, with customers also looking to trade up to bigger boxes of chocolates as families celebrated.Angus Thirlwell, the retailer’s chief executive, told the PA news agency: “We’ve got a peanut butter drinking chocolate that we launched during the pandemic and it’s been a spectacular success for us. I think the nuts are definitely on the rise.”You don't normally see raspberry and pistachio together but it really worksAngus Thirlwell, Hotel...
Mashed

How Refrigerated Pizza Evolved Into Frozen Pizza

Americans love frozen pizza. According to a 2020 report from Food Business News, more than 40% of Americans eat pizza at least once a week, and there are more than 95,000 pizza outlets in the United States. In 2019, the pizza market reached $154.8 billion in global sales, with the United States accounting for $46.3 billion of that market, Food Business News notes. But did you know that frozen pizza's precursor isn't actually the fresh stuff?
aymag.com

Recipe: Copycat Taco Bell Mexican Pizza Recipe

We woke up this morning to some interesting news — Taco Bell is now offering a monthly taco subscription service. Oh, and the chain is (finally) bringing back the Mexican Pizza this year. In honor of this monumental moment in time, we thought the best way to celebrate would be to make a replica version of the dish for ourselves. Enjoy this Taco Bell Mexican Pizza recipe tonight while you sign up for a taco subscription and count down the days until you can get the real pizza in a drive-thru near you.
bakemag.com

Featured Recipe: Crunchy Peanut Butter Cups

½ cup All-natural crunchy peanut butter, no sugar added. Line one mini muffin pan with paper liners. In a medium bowl, using an electric mixer, beat sugar, peanut butter, butter, vanilla, and salt until well incorporated. Place peanut butter mixture between 2 pieces of parchment paper. Roll with a rolling pin to ¼-inch thickness. Using a 1-inch round cookie cutter, cut round pieces of peanut butter mixture and set aside.
The Infatuation

Pizza Brain

Part-slice shop, part-history lesson, Pizza Brain claims to be the world’s first pizza museum. And as much as we appreciate pizza culture, we really come to this Fishtown spot for the thin crust and their not-too-sweet red sauce. They top the pies with fresh herbs and nice cheeses (think fontina, aged provolone, and gruyere), and if you’re coming in for a slice, one might be enough (they’re big).
The Infatuation

Ballard Pizza Co.

Ballard Pizza Company is essentially Bar Cotto’s answer to a slice joint, which means it’s a) awesome, and b) one of the closest things to New York pizza you’re going to get west of the Mississippi. Grab a spot at a communal table under the string lights with some friends for a casual slice and salad, or order a pie to-go and take it home. Be sure to check out the daily-rotating slices, which are typically equal parts odd and delicious, like “salumi bits,” which involves jalapenos and tiny specks of crispy salami. Add a draught cider or glass of wine and Friday night is saved.
