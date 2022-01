Well that was fun. The Buffalo Bills diced, minced, shredded, and julienned the New England Patriots, picking them apart in every way possible on their way to an invigorating 47-17 victory. Whatever the Bills wanted to do on offense, they did. Whatever the Bills didn’t want New England to do on offense, they prevented them from doing. In short, Buffalo thoroughly dominated the game from the start. Perhaps the only thing that went right for New England was winning the coin toss.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO