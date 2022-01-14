ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendrick Lamar Teams Up With South Park Creators to Make Comedy Movie

By Aleia Woods
Power 102.9 NoCo
Power 102.9 NoCo
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kendrick Lamar's plans for his final album on Top Dawg Entertainment aren't publicly known, but what has recently been revealed is that K-Dot is getting into filmmaking. According to a report from Deadline on Thursday (Jan. 13), Kendrick and his manager and pgLang cofounder, Dave Free, have joined forces with Matt...

power1029noco.com

Related
Vibe

Kendrick Lamar To Create First Feature Film, A Live-Action Comedy for Paramount Pictures

Kendrick Lamar is emerging from the shadows as his company with Dave Free, pgLang, partners with South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker for a new feature film with Paramount Pictures. The film will be a live-action comedy that will “depict the past and present coming to a head when a young Black man, who is interning as a slave re-enactor at a living history museum, discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his,” as reported by Variety. All four men will produce the project while Paramount will manage theatrical distribution and licensing rights. The untitled film will also be available to stream on...
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free's pgLang Producing Untitled Live-Action Comedy Film

Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free-led company pgLang continues to make big moves. The infant company seems ready to dip its toe in all types of pools, the latest of which is the film industry -- having already been involved in the music industry by way of distributing Keem's The Melodic Blue album, as well as the fashion industry, thanks to their ad campaign work for Calvin Klein.
MOVIES
this song is sick

Every Single Kendrick Lamar Verse Since ‘DAMN.’

The entire hip-hop world is patiently awaiting Kendrick Lamar‘s next studio album. Back in August of 2021, he confirmed that one was on the way, but we’re still left at the edge of our seats without an official release date. We have something for you today, however, that will curb your craving.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Cordae Hops on Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart Part 4" for "FABEV Freestyle"

Ahead of the release of From A Bird’s Eye View next week, Cordae dropped off a new freestyle over Kendrick Lamar‘s “The Heart Part 4.”. Clocking in at almost five minutes, “FABEV Freestyle” hears the young rapper look back at his career in both astonishment and appreciation. Cordae also hints that while The Lost Boy was about “finding your purpose,” fans will find “a deeper message” in From A Bird’s Eye View, along with a shoutout to the late Juice WRLD, rapping, “Before I would tour Jarad Higgins.”
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

DJ Akademiks Theorizes Kendrick Lamar Will Drop Two New Albums

DJ Akademiks says he thinks Kendrick Lamar may employ a similar strategy used by Frank Ocean to release his final album with Top Dawg Entertainment. Ocean famously released his album, Endless, as the last part of his contractual obligation with Def Jam Recordings, and then immediately dropped the more popular, Blonde, afterward.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

‘South Park’ Season 25 Gets Premiere Date at Comedy Central

“South Park” has received its Season 25 premiere date from Comedy Central. The show, which aired two standalone specials in September 2020 and March 2021 that served as Season 24, last aired a full season — its 23rd — in 2019. The franchise has also aired two movies set in the “South Park” world on Paramount Plus in recent months.
TV SERIES
Mic

Kendrick Lamar is making his debut as a film producer

Kendrick Lamar, Grammy award-winner and all around favorite, is diversifying his portfolio. He is set to produce a live action comedy film with longtime collaborator Dave Free and South Park co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker. The currently untitled film was penned by standup comic, writer and producer Vernon Chatman.
MOVIES
Deadline

Kendrick Lamar, Dave Free & ‘South Park’ Duo Matt Stone And Trey Parker To Produce Comedy Penned By Vernon Chatman For Paramount

Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar, Dave Free and South Park co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker have signed on to produce an untitled, live-action comedy for Paramount Pictures. The film penned by Vernon Chatman will see the past and present come to a head when a young Black man who is interning as a slave reenactor at a living history museum discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his. Lamar and Free are producing for pgLang, with Stone and Parker for Park County. While production is set to kick off this spring, it seems at present that a director has not...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Loud ‘Scream’ Kicks Off Paramount’s Big 2022 Theatrical Slate

After staying on the sidelines for most of the pandemic — and enduring a surprise regime change — Paramount scored a key box office win with Scream. The pic opened to $35 million over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend and relaunched the marquee horror franchise. Insiders say the slasher pic provided a boost of confidence for the studio as it embarks on an ambitious 2022 slate that includes Tom Cruise tentpoles Top Gun: Maverick (May 27) and Mission: Impossible 7 (Sept. 30). “Paramount’s marketing and distribution strategy for Scream was pitch-perfect, including sticking with a release date that may have...
PARAMOUNT, CA
BET

Joe Budden Slams Kendrick Lamar And Eminem’s Track “Love Game”

Joe Budden is sharing his thoughts about music and Kendrick Lamar and Eminem’s track “Love Game” made the top of his list but not for good reason. Heading over to the Joe Budden Podcast, he said the song was “high on the list” of “worst records ever made by two superstars.” The hit was released in 2013.
MUSIC
Variety

Tina Mabry to Direct HBO Max Movie About Pretty Big Movement Dance Company

Akira Armstrong’s Pretty Big Movement dance company set out to destroy stereotypes in the dance world — and now that story is getting the Hollywood treatment in a new film. Set at Warner Bros. for HBO Max, “Pretty Big” is based on the true life story and the origin of Armstrong’s dance company, which is inclusive of bodies of all shapes, sizes and colors. Tina Mabry (“Pose,” “Women of the Movement”) has signed on to direct the project, co-writing the screenplay with Dan Steele (“Gossip Girl,” “Faking It”). The movie follows Armstrong, a young, plus-sized woman who takes matters into her own...
THEATER & DANCE
FOXBusiness

What is Tina Turner's net worth?

Tina Turner is one of the best-selling recording artists of all times. Turner launched her career in 1960 with the release of "A Fool in Love." The song hit No. 2 on the Hot R&B Sides chart and No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100. Besides singing, Turner also has...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Matt James Teases Moving In With ‘Best Friend’ Rachael Kirkconnell: ‘We Live In The Moment’

Matt James is clearly smitten with Rachael Kirkconnell! The ‘Bachelor’ star gushed over his girlfriend while on the HollywoodLife Podcast!. We love, love! Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have endured their share of ups and the downs, but the Bachelor Nation couple has risen above it all to make their relationship work. Just around what will be the couple’s one year anniversary, Matt James took the time to gush over Rachael while visiting the HollywoodLife Podcast. “We just like to live in the moment. We don’t let other people’s expectations of our relationship determine how we act and what we do and what we post and it’s been healthy for us,” he explained. “We spend so much time together. That’s really the key to getting to know somebody… listening. And when you’re with somebody, as often as we are, you get to learn so much about them, that it only strengthens the relationship.”
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’: Daniel Radcliffe To Portray Grammy Winner In Roku Biopic From Funny Or Die & Tango

Daniel Radcliffe (The Lost City, Harry Potter franchise) has been tapped to play musician “Weird Al” Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, a Roku Original biopic from Funny or Die and Tango that will be available for streaming exclusively on The Roku Channel. Yankovic and Eric Appel penned the feature, with the latter Funny or Die alum set to direct, after helming a short film of the same name for the production company back in 2010. Production will kick off in Los Angeles early next month. Known for pastiching and parodying the works of his musical contemporaries, Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy...
MOVIES
