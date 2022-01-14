ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Internet back up for Cox customers in BR after overnight repairs made to damaged pole

By Michael Scheidt
brproud.com
 6 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The internet is back up for some residents in the Capital City. According to Cox...

www.brproud.com

