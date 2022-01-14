Internet back up for Cox customers in BR after overnight repairs made to damaged pole

Damages are estimated at $50,000 after an Iowa DOT maintenance truck knocked out traffic signal lights and took down four utility poles in Charles City Tuesday. The incident occurred at the intersection of North Grand Avenue and Highway 18 shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday, where the boom hoist of the DOT truck hit and bent a set of traffic lights, knocking them out of service before getting caught on overhead power lines and taking down the utility poles. Pete Hjelmstad with the DOT’s Mason City District office says crews had removed a sign in the area nearby, however, the boom hoist did not get lowered all the way down before striking the traffic lights and getting tangled in the power lines.

CHARLES CITY, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO