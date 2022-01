A fresh coat of paint makes all the difference, especially in your kitchen. When it comes to your cabinets, you may be tempted to stick with classic kitchen colors like white or gray, but there are so many other color schemes that can be incorporated into your room's design. When done right, varying shades of green — dark, light or somewhere in between — act like a neutral, making it a versatile hue with endless opportunities. Not sure where to start? Browse through these green kitchen cabinet ideas to see how this energizing palette can totally revive your space.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 6 DAYS AGO