Angleton, TX

Tesla surges with massive new south Houston power storage facility

By John Egan, InnovationMap
 6 days ago
Tesla Inc. has taken the wraps off a backup-power storage project in Angleton designed to ease the impact of incidents like February 2021’s near-collapse of the Texas power grid. The project’s 81 Tesla Megapacks are aimed at providing backup power while reducing reliance on fossil fuels. Tesla says...

Business
