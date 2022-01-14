ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sinitsina, Katsalapov take lead in ice dance at Euro champs

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov took the lead in the...

Emma Raducanu exits Australian Open after painful second-round defeat by Danka Kovinic

Emma Raducanu has been knocked out of the Australian Open after losing to Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic 4-6, 6-4, 3-6 in the second round at Melbourne Park. Just like her first-round match against Sloane Stephens, Raducanu started fast, rattling off three straight games before the momentum drastically turned. The Montenegrin hit back with five straight games of her own as Raducanu began to suffer from blisters to her right hand, requiring an early medical timeout. Kovinic capitalised on her momentum to close out the first set as the US Open champion was left to ponder her gameplan.To cope with the pain,...
Greg Rutherford fails to make cut for Great Britain’s bobsleigh team in Beijing

Greg Rutherford’s dream of becoming a Winter Olympian has been left on ice after he failed to make the cut for the Great Britain bobsleigh team for Beijing The former Olympic long-jump champion made his international debut as part of Lamin Deen’s four-man crew at a World Cup race in Germany in January.However, a poor campaign saw Deen’s team fail to make either the official qualification places nor one of the potential reallocation slots for the Games.Brad Hall will pilot Britain’s only four-man sled in China accompanied by his regular crew of Greg Cackett, Nick Gleeson and Taylor Lawrence,...
U.S. leads in 2 events at Four Continents figure skating

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The United States took the lead in the pairs and ice dance on the first day of the Four Continents figure skating championships on Thursday, and Japan's Mai Mihara led the women's event. U.S. skaters Audrey Lu and Misha Mitrofanov placed first in the pairs...
US ice dancers continuing legacy heading to Beijing Games

U.S. figure skaters who win national championships get their names inscribed on a plaque and trophy. It's something they relish. It's also something special to peruse the names already there — particularly for ice dancers.
Gaby Lopez opens new LPGA season with 67 for 1-shot lead

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Gaby Lopez of Mexico began a new year and her seventh LPGA Tour season with a simple, and potentially prophetic, Instagram post: “Surprise me, 2022,” she wrote. Lopez jumped out to the lead Thursday in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, piecing...
African Cup: Defending champ Algeria out, Comoros advances

DOUALA, Cameroon (AP) — Defending champion Algeria was dumped out of the African Cup of Nations in the group stage on Thursday with a 3-1 loss to an Ivory Coast team that was rampant at times and announced itself as a contender for the title in Cameroon. Ivory Coast's...
Komarov, Filppula, Vatanen named to Finland's Olympic team

HELSINKI (AP) — Former NHL players Leo Komarov, Sami Vatanen, Valtteri Filppula, Markus Granlund and Mikko Lehtonen were among those named Thursday to Finland’s men’s hockey roster for the Beijing Olympics. Komarov is the most recent to play in the NHL, dressing for one game for the...
Hazard's extra-time goal puts 10-man Madrid in Copa quarters

MADRID (AP) — Eden Hazard scored late in extra time to help 10-man Real Madrid rally to a 2-1 win over Elche in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey on Thursday. Elche took the lead moments after Madrid defender Marcelo was sent off late in the first half of extra time, but Isco Alarcón and Hazard scored in the second half to send Madrid into the quarterfinals.
Roma recovers to beat 2nd-division Lecce 3-1 in Italian Cup

ROME (AP) — Roma recovered from an early deficit to beat second-division Lecce 3-1 on Thursday and reach the Italian Cup quarterfinals. José Mourinho’s side will face his former team Inter Milan — which he led to the treble of Serie A, the Italian Cup and the Champions League in 2010.
Terrific attack has Strasbourg in rare air in French league

As Paris Saint-Germain waits for the trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé to reach its full potential, another combination is taking the spotlight in the French league. Ludovic Ajorque, Habib Diallo and Kevin Gameiro aren't global names but together with midfielder Adrien Thomasson — whose clinical efficiency...
Heather Watson rides ‘positive wave’ into Australian Open second round

Heather Watson rode her “positive wave” to a first grand slam victory for a year at the Australian Open.The British number two broke a seven-match losing streak dating back to August in Adelaide last week and said after a 6-3 5-7 6-2 victory over Mayar Sherif that she had rediscovered her love for the game during a pre-season training block in Florida“I’m really happy to get through this one because the last couple years have not been good for me,” Watson said.“I had a great pre-season in Florida and I found my love and joy for tennis and competing again....
