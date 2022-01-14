ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Toyota GRMN Yaris revealed as even meaner street and rally performer

By Jonathon Ramsey
Autoblog
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Toyota Yaris took its first hardcore motorsports turn when it evolved into the rally-focused GR Yaris. At the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon, the GR Yaris has made its own hardcore motorsports evolution into the GRMN Yaris, a limited-edition scorcher that drivers can continue to evolve after the sale with help...

www.autoblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Strangest Car Designs of All Time

After a down year, the auto industry seems to have come roaring back, with car companies enticing buyers with some interesting new offerings. A few of these, however, may be too “interesting” for some. For instance, Tesla’s Cybertruck looks like nothing else on the road. The electric truck is made of stainless steel, has a […]
CARS
Robb Report

BMW Says Goodbye to the V-12 Engine with a Very Special M760i

BMW wants to make sure its vaunted V-12 engine doesn’t go out with a whimper. The German marque will say auf widersehen to the brawny powerhouse with an exclusive variant—the M760i xDrive The Final V12. You’ll need to act quick to get your hands on the commanding sedan, though, as only 12 examples will be released and only in the US. Like the rest of the auto industry, BMW has embraced electrification, meaning the V-12’s days have been numbered for a while now. The company stopped producing the engine for its European cars earlier this decade, and will do the same here...
CARS
Motor1.com

2022 Toyota Noah And Voxy Minivans Revealed: It's Still Hip To Be Square

Toyota has been offering the Noah and Voxy minivans since late 2001 and now the duo is making the transition to the fourth generation. Looking bolder than ever, the boxy family haulers can be had with up to eight seats, plus wheelchair-adapted configurations known as Welcab models. Both sit on the TNGA-C platform and feature power sliding doors, running boards, hand grips, and a square shape to maximize the available space inside.
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

Toyota bZ4X GR Sport Concept adds letters at Tokyo Auto Salon

Toyota went all-in on performance at this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon, and the company’s efforts weren’t just limited to gasoline-powered cars. Therefore, we get the Toyota bZ4X GR Sport Concept. Yeah, the name sounds even more like a fax machine now with “GR” tacked onto the end of bZ4X.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toyota Yaris#Grmn#Vehicles#Japanese#Base Circuit Package#Gazoo Racing#The Circuit Package#Torsen#Metallic Steel#The Rally Package#The Gr Yaris
Road & Track

Toyota Is Showing Off a "Fully Tuned" GR Yaris at the Tokyo Auto Salon

The GR Yaris is a truly exceptional car as is, but the three-cylinder subcompact's potential is massive. Tuners have already reached 473 horsepower from the 1.6-liter motor's stock internals, after all. It seems Toyota is ready to jump in the make-the-GR-Yaris-faster game with its own entry, teasing a "fully tuned" GR Yaris concept for next weekend's Tokyo Auto Salon.
CARS
motor1.com

Rally-inspired Toyota Hilux GR Sport will start at £37,551+VAT

Toyota has launched a rally-inspired GR Sport trim level for its popular Hilux pick-up truck, ahead of order books opening later this month. Priced from £37,551 plus VAT, the new variant comes with sportier styling and retuned suspension, which is designed to improve both ride and handling. Based on...
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone Revealed: Luxury Trim Gets Standard Hybrid

The days when pickup trucks were nothing more than workhorses with basic engines are long gone. You can spend $73,000 on a Ford F-150 Limited even before ticking any boxes on the options list. Toyota now wants a piece of the high-end action with a new luxury trim for its third-generation Tundra. As previously reported, Capstone sits at the top of the food chain by packing all the bells and whistles along with the standard hybrid powertrain.
CARS
motor1.com

Toyota GR Yaris bravely battles BMW M4 in heroic drag race

David versus Goliath. You know the story, or if you don't know the original story, you at least know it's a battle in which the underdog somehow defeats a seemingly insurmountable opponent. We aren't sure there's a better automotive equivalent than a Toyota GR Yaris facing down a BMW M4, and we aren't just talking about the fear factor associated with that Big BMW nose.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
Place
Tokyo, JP
Autoblog

2024 Ford Mustang prototype caught in new spy photos

A next-generation Ford Mustang prototype was spotted testing on the company's development center this week, giving us our first look at what should be the S650 generation of Ford's iconic pony car. The current Mustang debuted late in 2014 as a 2015 model and was refreshed for the 2018 model...
CARS
Pistonheads

Toyota unveils new two-seat GRMN Yaris

GR Yaris fans look away now. Toyota has made good on its promise to introduce a 'fully tuned' version of its hugely popular AWD supermini at Tokyo Auto Salon - but (for now at least) it seems the new GRMN-badged model will remain the preserve of the JDM. Just 500 examples are planned, with a reservation lottery due to start immediately on Gazoo Racing's domestic website ahead of deliveries this summer.
CARS
Autoblog

BMW 'The Final V12' special edition 7 Series marks the end of an era

BMW just announced that it will be producing its last V12-powered production vehicle in June this year. The only BMW that comes with a V12 engine now is the M760i xDrive sedan, and yes, that 7 Series will indeed be the car that will carry BMW's last V12. To commemorate...
CARS
Motor1.com

Toyota Teases Mysterious GR GT3 Concept, Hardcore GR Yaris For Tokyo Auto Salon

Toyota might not appeal to enthusiasts in the same way as the German brands do, but its lineup is gradually becoming more exciting. The GR Yaris is widely regarded as one of the best hot hatchbacks ever, and while the Supra is criticized for its BMW roots, it's thoroughly enjoyable if you can get past its Z4 origins. A new GR 86 just came out and a GR Corolla is coming. Plus, an electric sports car has already been teased.
CARS
Carscoops

Toyota Teaser For Tokyo Includes Hotter GR Yaris And New GR GT3 Racing Concept

We are only days away from the Tokyo Auto Salon 2022 and Toyota couldn’t be missing from the teaser party. The Japanese automaker teased not one but two very cool premieres – the highly rumored hotter variant of the GR Yaris plus a new racing-dedicated concept car that is called the GR GT3 Concept.
CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Toyota to reveal uprated GR Yaris and new GT3 racer next week

Pair of concepts will be shown at the Tokyo Auto Salon as a statement of intent for performance cars. Toyota will reveal two performance car concepts at next week's Tokyo Auto Salon, one of the biggest custom car exhibitions in the world. At the event next Friday, the firm will...
CARS
Autoblog

C8s, V8s and the 2022 Car, Truck and Utility of the Year | Autoblog podcast #712

This episode of the Autoblog Podcast features Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore and Associate Editor Byron Hurd. They kick off with an overview of the 2022 North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year award winners (spoiler: Ford did well). After that, they talk about GM's electric pickup strategy and whether a premium electric pickup from Cadillac makes sense. Then, they pivot to Mitsubishi and the future of the Ralliart nameplate. Will we ever get a fun, inexpensive enthusiast car from the Japanese automaker again? Then it's on to what Byron's had in the driveway for the past couple weeks, including a 2022 Chevy Corvette and a 2022 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Xtreme Recon. Plus, he talks about putting some new snow tires on his personal Jeep Wrangler for evaluation in Michigan winter.
CARS
Autoblog

Toyota GR GT3 Concept: a long, lean racer with road aspirations

Toyota and Lexus trundled into the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon with a bundle of modded gear. There are two especially racy bits — one, the GRMN Yaris we've already covered, and this, the Gazoo Racing GT3 Concept that is philosophically, if not aesthetically, related to the Yaris. Toyota believes...
CARS
BMW BLOG

BMW M4 Competition duels Toyota GR Yaris in unusual drag race

A veritable Internet sensation and a forbidden fruit in the United States, the Toyota GR Yaris is seen by many as the spiritual successor of the legendary Lancia Delta Integrale. The rally-bred hot hatchback is one of the few performance cars out there that still combine all-wheel drive with a manual gearbox. Even though it has a tiny three-cylinder engine with a 1.6-liter displacement, it still packs quite the punch.
CARS
Autoblog

Subaru's electric STI E-RA concept revealed, intends to set 'Ring record

Subaru traveled to the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon to unveil a new race car concept and to announce an ambitious goal. It built the electric STI E-RA design study with help from Yamaha to beat the time set by the Porsche 911 GT2 RS on Germany's grueling Nürburgring racetrack.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy