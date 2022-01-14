ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Lottery Ticket Sales Exceed Expectation

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Florida Lottery ticket sales were $314 million above projections in the first half of the current fiscal year, but state economists anticipate a “pandemic-related” surge in sales to ease. A panel known as the Revenue Estimating Conference bumped up projected ticket sales from...

CBS Miami

Third Time In A Week, Broward Woman Becomes Millionaire With Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Winning a million dollars in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game is becoming contagious. For the third time last week, someone from South Florida has claimed a $1 million prize. This time, it was Juliana Pavon of Weston, who won a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off game. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000.00. Pavon purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 4567 Weston Road in Weston. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket. The $20 game, $5,000,000 LUCK, launched in September 2019 and features more than $329 million in cash prizes, including six top prizes of $5 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.97. Congratulations Juliana! CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.  
WESTON, FL
mynewsla.com

No Tickets Sold with All Six Powerball Lottery Numbers

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery and the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is expected to grow to $48 million. There were four tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, the Multi-State Lottery Association,...
LOTTERY
NBC Chicago

Winning $1M Illinois Lottery Ticket Sold in Bridgeview

A lottery player who bought a ticket in south suburban Bridgeview won Thursday night's $1 million Lucky Day Lotto jackpot, state lottery officials announced. But the lucky winner has yet to come forward. The Circle K gas station located at 7050 S. Harlem Ave. sold the winning ticket, which matched...
BRIDGEVIEW, IL
AZFamily

Lottery ticket sales benefitting Arizona nonprofits

A portion of Arizona Lottery ticket sales goes to various state programs and groups. "Last fiscal year alone, we returned almost $288 million to the state of Arizona, to the general fund, to our beneficiaries," said John Gilliland with the Arizona Lottery.
ARIZONA STATE
WDIO-TV

Million-dollar lottery ticket sold in Spooner

The Wisconsin Lottery says a $1 million winning ticket in the Monday, Jan. 17, Powerball drawing was sold in Spooner. The ticket sold at Spooner Marathon, 730 South River Street, matched five of five numbers but missed the Powerball. Lottery officials did not say if the winner has come forward.
SPOONER, WI
Jersey Shore Online

Winning $90K Lottery Ticket Sold In Ocean County

OCEAN COUNTY – One lucky player won $90,074 from the $5 5 Card Cash Fast Play game, which is 50% of the Progressive Jackpot. The winning ticket was sold at Cigars & More located at 2140 Route 88 in Brick. Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is a lucky winner.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
myq105.com

$2 Million Florida Lottery Ticket Bought at a Liquor Store

We always hear about lottery winners who got their winning ticket at Publix, but not John Cabral. The 58 year old won $2 million playing Powerball. Channel 8 reports he matched 5 white ball numbers but didn’t get the Powerball. But $2 million should pay for enough booze to celebrate.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Two Broward Men Become Millionaires With Florida Lottery Scratch Off Tickets

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Winning a million dollars in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game is becoming contagious. This time, two men in Broward each scored a million dollar prize by playing the Florida Lotterys’ THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game. Reynald Belizaire, 59, of Pembroke Pines, claimed a $1 million top prize at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.  Belizaire purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 12681 Miramar Parkway in Miramar. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.  Craig Feldman, 55, of Wilton Manors, purchased his million dollar...
MIAMI, FL

