Note On Interesting Statistic About Planned Wrestlemania Main Event (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns has been the rumored main event of WrestleMania 38 for months. The pair were supposed to clash at Day 1 to kick off the year back on New Year's Day, but Reigns tested positive for COVID-19 resulting in Lesnar getting pushed into the WWE Championship four-way match and pinning Big E for his ninth WWE world championship. "The Beast" then proposed an idea on SmackDown that had already been floating around on social media — have the two collide at WrestleMania with both titles on the line. Reigns shot down that idea, and according to the latest report from the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer a Champion vs. Champion match isn't in the cards for the two-night event in April.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO