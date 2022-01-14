ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Note On Original Plans For Sasha Banks and Top Four Matches At Wrestlemania This Year

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs previously reported, Sasha Banks is out of action with a foot injury, which is expected to keep her out of the ring for 6-8 weeks. This will bring her back just before...

411mania.com

