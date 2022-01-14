Fugitive Arrested After Webster County Manhunt

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is asking Ivanka Trump , former President Trump 's daughter and one of his White House advisers, to voluntarily sit down with the committee. The request — the first official outreach to a member of the Trump family...
A Georgia prosecutor on Thursday requested a special grand jury to aid her investigation into possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sent a letter, obtained by NBC News, to Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Christopher Brasher asking for a special grand jury to investigate any "coordinated attempts to unlawfully alter the outcome of the 2020 elections in this state."
Russia has announced sweeping naval drills in several parts of the world this month, and claims the West is plotting “provocations” in neighboring Ukraine where the Kremlin has been accused of planning aggressive military action
(CNN) — The Supreme Court handed the House January 6 committee a significant win on Wednesday as it shut down former President Donald Trump's bid to block the release of documents from his White House to committee investigators. The National Archives announced midday on Thursday it was "now in...
(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance last week that urges Americans to wear the highest quality mask they can wear consistently and that fits well. Specifically, they classify the masks by level of protection. "Loosely woven cloth products provide the least protection,...
The FBI is conducting "court-authorized law enforcement activity" at Representative Henry Cuellar's Laredo, Texas, home, the agency confirmed in a short statement Wednesday. Cuellar's office said in a statement that he will "fully cooperate in any investigation. He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld." It did not confirm an ongoing investigation by the FBI.
A long-awaited report on sexual abuse in Germany's Munich diocese on Thursday faulted retired Pope Benedict XVI's handling of four cases when he was archbishop in the 1970s and 1980s. The law firm that drew up the report said Benedict strongly denies any wrongdoing. The findings were sure to reignite...
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Following Democrats' twin defeats on a voting-rights bill, a bipartisan group of U.S. senators is discussing the possibility of passing a scaled-back law focused on safeguarding election results and protecting elected officials from harassment. The group of lawmakers led by Republican Senator Susan Collins and...
