Ghana angered by late Gabon equalizer, game ends in melee

It is perhaps a poetic encapsulation of this rearranged semi-final, framed by Covid ‘false positives’ conspiracies, that having spent the first-leg toiling and failing to score, Liverpool’s breakthrough at the Emirates arrived when Diogo Jota failed to properly connect with a shot.Nothing surrounding this League Cup tussle has made much sense, just noise and more noise with each fanbase looking to undercut the other by pointing to plots and poisonous accusations.But the actual football amplified a truth that tends to get skimmed past: Jota has been a phenomenal buy for Liverpool. The match-winner here, their match-winner so often.Adding to an...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 HOURS AGO