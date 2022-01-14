Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting Friday

Troy Aikman knows a thing or two about winning with a star wide receiver, capturing three Lombardi Trophies during an 11-year run alongside Michael Irvin in Dallas. And the legendary former Cowboys quarterback isn't happy with the way America's Team used -- or, rather, misused -- No. 1 target CeeDee Lamb in the club's wild card loss to the 49ers. Joining 96.7 The Ticket on Wednesday, Aikman suggested the Cowboys hurt themselves by overthinking Lamb's role in the postseason.
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts head coach Tony Dungy has had some time to analyze the Dallas Cowboys playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. After a bit of thought, the NFL analyst from NBC has come to the conclusion that it was the Cowboys’ abysmal play and not the referees that cost Dallas the game. While that should be common knowledge, it had to be verified because of Dallas’ players and fans’ stubborn insistence that they were not given a fair chance at the end of the game. Dungy stated the following on his personal Twitter account on Monday:
After spending nine years in the NBA, forward Chandler Parsons officially announced his retirement from the league on his Instagram account Tuesday morning. Parsons spent time playing for the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets. He has career averages of 12.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists, and was known for his 3-point shooting as he knocked down shots at a 37.3 percent clip over his career.
Eight teams could be looking for a new head coach in 2022 (seven for certain), making this version of the NFL silly season even crazier than in recent years. Two teams, the Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins, finished 2021 with a winning record. Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia led his team to the playoffs and it's not yet known whether the team will retain him or move on, but if the Raiders do move on, Miami and Vegas are the top destinations available.
CALGARY – Sam Bennett asked for a trade, wanted a trade and has benefited greatly from it. But on the eve of his first return to the Saddledome as a member of the Florida Panthers, the longtime Calgary Flames forward revealed he didn’t see the swap coming. “When...
The Edmonton Oilers are famous for spotting the other team a 1-0 lead — 22 times in the last 26 games — so it’s kind of interesting that they are playing a Florida Panthers team that scored first in all but one of its games since Dec. 29.
First it was Eli Manning putting up two middle fingers. Now it's Peyton Manning that has slipped up on the "Manningcast." The elder Manning was caught cursing on the "Manningcast" broadcast of Monday night's Wild Card playoff game between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams. Eli announced that Peyton...
