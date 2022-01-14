ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Jack Dorsey's Block Wants You to Mine Bitcoin from Home

By Vidhi Choudhary
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rJCni_0dloXcOs00

Avid bitcoin enthusiast Jack Dorsey is officially building an open bitcoin mining system to democratize what could become the dominant currency of the Internet even as critics denounce the carbon footprint of the world's largest cryptocurrency.

Dorsey's payments company Block (SQ) - Get Square, Inc. Class A Report , formerly known as Square, made the announcement in a string of tweets on Friday.

"We want to make mining more distributed and efficient in every way, from buying, to set up, to maintenance, to mining," said Block's General Manager (hardware) Thomas Templeton in a tweet.

The goal is to build a system which is easily available, reliable, performant, and relatively power efficient compared to its hashrate - speed of mining.

To be sure, bitcoin mining is the process by which new bitcoins are entered into circulation; it is also the way that new transactions are confirmed by the network.

Why It Matters to Make Mining Bitcoin Easier

As bitcoin’s value has increased, and it’s become more challenging to mine without economies of scale, there have been fears that the network has become centralized on too small a group of miners.

China, a major crypto mining hub, clamped down on crypto mining activity last year.

"We’re interested because mining goes far beyond creating new bitcoin. We see it as a long-term need for a future that is fully decentralized and permissionless," he added.

"We’re incubating this investigation within Block’s hardware team and are starting to build out a core engineering team of system, asic, and software designers led by Afshin Rezayee," Templeton tweeted.

"We are interested in performance *and* open-source *and* our own elegant system integration ideas," he added.

Block is hiring a team to lead this effort.

Blockchain or crypto ledgers, operate by spreading responsibility or ownership among a group of users, who, for example, use their computing power to electronically fabricate—or “mine”—cryptocurrency, or record transactions for digital art.

Making mining more decentralized is “a long-term need for a future that is fully decentralized and permissionless,” Templeton says.

The project Could Face Opposition From Climate Activists

Bitcoin operates on a proof of work (PoW) model, where miners must compete to solve complex puzzles in order to validate transactions. The process isn’t easy: It requires a lot of energy and computer power.

Studies suggest bitcoin could push global warming beyond 2°C. Another study estimated that bitcoin mining in China alone could generate 130 million metric tons of CO2 by 2024. With more mining moving to the U.S. and other countries, however, this amount could grow even larger unless more renewable energy is used. The note was cited in a report by Columbia Climate School.

Kazakhstan, which became last year the world's second-largest centre for bitcoin mining after the United States, according to the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance, relies mainly on fossil fuels for electricity.

Dorsey Loves bitcoin

It's no surprise that Block wants to make bitcoin mining easier. Jack Dorsey holds bitcoin, his bio on his twitter account is simply #bitcoin. He has stated in the past that he wants to mine bitcoin himself.

The billionaire, who left his other job at Twitter in late November, believes the cryptocurrency will help change the way money moves around the world.

Block also offers the ability to buy and sell bitcoin on its Cash App app. No other currency is available.

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Third-Richest Ethereum Whale Splurges Over $128,000,000, Accumulates Two Metaverse Tokens and Four Other Crypto Assets

One crypto whale just embarked on an altcoin shopping spree to the tune of $14.1 million. The blockchain-transaction tracker WhaleStats reveals that the Ethereum whale wallet named Light bought 642,999 Decentraland (MANA) for $1,845,409. Decentraland is a 3D virtual reality world that runs on Ethereum. The 43rd-ranked crypto asset is...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Correct and Come Back Stronger, but Not These Crypto Assets: Bloomberg Commodity Strategist

Bloomberg senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone says that crypto assets will likely see a correction along with an imminent pullback in the stock market. In a new interview with The Wolf of all streets host Scott Melker, McGlone says that cryptocurrencies are risky assets, but he expects Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to come out stronger once the market recovers.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Bitcoin Network#Mining Equipment#Block#Permissionless#Asic
TheStreet

Crypto.com Says More Than $35 Million Stolen by Hackers

More than two days after a hack forced Crypto.com to suspend withdrawals, the Singapore-based exchange shed light on the case, which is not likely to reassure investors who are reluctant to invest in crypto. In a blog post, the company said that unauthorized withdrawals totaled 4,836.26 ethereum, 443.93 bitcoin -...
MARKETS
u.today

Britain to Regulate Crypto and DeFi, SHIB Sets New ATH by Scoring 1.145 Million Users, ETH Losing NFT Crown to Solana: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Take a closer look at what’s happening in the world of crypto with U.Today’s top four news stories over the past day. According to Walter Bloomberg’s latest tweets, Great Britain is seeking to regulate cryptocurrency and the DeFi industry. British watchdogs are also suggesting the removal of references to blockchain from the definition of crypto assets. However, it is not yet clear what regulators meant by that since the two technologies are inseparable. The reason why the need for additional regulation appeared in the U.K. is an urge to protect customers using blockchain-related services from misleading advertising and address the lack of information.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
China
u.today

Dogecoin Enters Decentralized Finance

Decentralized liquidity protocol Thorchain has added support for meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin. This makes it possible to swap the meme coin for Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin and other supported cryptocurrencies without relying on centralized exchanges. Thorchain uses the automated market maker (AMM) model, which means that it functions similar to such popular...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Dogecoin To $1, Cardano Surge, Starbucks China Deal, Tesla Loses Out To Crypto Stock In ARKW, More Vegan Food Options: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Heading into a new trading week, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the technology, corporate and cryptocurrency sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend. 1. ‘Dogecoin To $1’ Survey: Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) gained more than 20% over the last...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Jack Dorsey And Marc Andreessen Can't Stop Sparring Over Web3

Venture capitalist Marc Andreessen already had Jack Dorsey blocked on Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report but, after the Block CEO called the World Economic Forum "useless," couldn't resist making one more spar over the future of the internet. "The amount of attention @wef receives is inversely proportional to...
INTERNET
TechCrunch

Crypto.com CEO admits hundreds of customer accounts were hacked

While Marszalek did not provide details as to how the hack occurred, he told Bloomberg TV that the exchange was back online “about 13-14 hours” after the incident and that all the impacted accounts were reimbursed. Marszalek’s statement marks the first official acknowledgment by Crypto.com that a hack...
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
81K+
Post
731K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy