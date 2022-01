Jefferies lowers Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to a Hold rating from Buy even as it gives it a credit for a major turnaround. Analyst Philippe Houchois: "Ford and its shares are in good shape and in good hands. The group has replaced, revived or re-invented all key product franchises, leapfrogging EV early movers in the US and in Europe (100% electric targeted by 2030). Global Redesign has closed most of the gap with GM cost base and retained a reduced but still solid global exposure."

ECONOMY ・ 8 HOURS AGO