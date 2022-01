Livingston won a battle for the first place in the American Division of the Super Essex Conference by handing Caldwell a 63-12 setback in Livingston. The Lancers, 3-0 atop the division and 6-1 overall, recorded three pins, a major decision and a tech fall in winning the first seven matches to build a 39-0 lead against Caldwell (1-2, 6-2), which had a three-match winning streak and was trying to gain a share of first place. Seton Hall Prep is also 2-1 in the division.

LIVINGSTON, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO