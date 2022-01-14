ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Excel Esports partners with JD Sports Fashion

By Sage Datuin
dotesports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish esports organization Excel Esports is teaming up with U.K.-based retailer JD Sports Fashion, the org announced today. The retail company will be plastered across Excel’s jerseys in 2022. Excel has been involved in a number of various partnerships that have helped increase its brand beyond the British...

dotesports.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptoslate.com

Europe’s leading esports organization partners with Tezos

Team Vitality, a leading European esports, and gaming organization announced that it has partnered with Tezos. According to a press release shared with CryptoSlate, the three-year technical partnership is the largest in Team Vitality’s history. Tezos is tapping into the gaming industry with a landmark partnership. The two will...
VIDEO GAMES
clevelandstar.com

Excel Esports reveals 2022 NLC roster

Excel Esports announced its Northern League of Legends Championship (NLC) ahead of Monday's start to the 2022 season. The overhauled roster includes newcomers Jang "EMENES" Min-soo, Dominik "Zamulek" Biela, Mateusz "Kikis" Szkudlarek and head coach James "Torok" Thomsen. Kikis has played for European teams including G2 Esports, Fnatic and Unicorns...
VIDEO GAMES
invezz.com

Esports firm Team Vitality partners with Tezos to boost fan engagement

Team Vitality has announced its partnership with the Tezos blockchain. The firm noted that this partnership will allow it to boost fan engagement. The partnership deal has been signed for three years. Team Vitality, a French esports organization team, has announced its partnership with the Tezos blockchain. Through this partnership,...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Former G2 assistant coach Nelson joins Excel Esports

Former G2 Esports assistant coach Sng “Nelson” Yi-Wei has made the transition over to Excel Esports as the League of Legends team’s new assistant coach for the 2022 LEC Spring Split. Nelson joined G2 for the 2021 LEC Summer Split. Though he helped the team finish second...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jd Sports#Excel Esports#Jd Sports Fashion#Org#Sport Fashion Brand#Excel#Jdxl#Nlclol Division 1
CoinTelegraph

Metaverse platform Original Gamer Life partners with Esports giant XIS

Today, Original Gamer Life, a blockchain gaming and nonfungible token (NFT) metaverse platform, is announcing its partnership with XIS, a Brazilian esports organization. The partnership puts OGL in elite company as it becomes the third crypto company to partner with an esports organization after FTX and Crypto.com. “The partnership between...
BUSINESS
neit.edu

Esports Center

Level up your game like never before in our innovative Esports Center. Open daily for free play, weekly leagues, and tournaments, the facility has some of the most advanced gaming technologies and most popular games on the market, with plenty of competition to sharpen your skills. Make friends that last...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

New Bilibili Gaming roster beat Weibo Gaming in LPL debut

The LPL match of the week between Weibo Gaming and Bilibili Gaming marked the end of the first week of domestic play. While WBG’s record reached an even 1-1, BLG debuted its entirely new roster with a win. Defeating WBG 2-1, BLG started its LPL campaign on the right foot.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Excel Esports unveils revamped VALORANT lineup

Excel Esports has revealed its revamped VALORANT roster for the upcoming 2022 VCT season. Excel’s newly formed lineup consists of Oscar “ozzy” Scott, Egor “chiwawa” Stepanyuk, Dragan “elllement” Milanović, Patryk “paTiTek” Fabrowski, and returning player Muhammad “Moe40” Hariff, who joined back in June 2021 after a short stint with Fnatic.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportico

Fanaply NFT Platform Hires Former StubHub Exec as Business Head

Sports and entertainment-focused NFT platform Fanaply has tapped Danielle Maged, the former global head of partnerships and business development at StubHub, to lead its business development as chief commercial officer. Maged, who started working with Fanaply in an advisory capacity in 2021, will oversee the company’s growth, driving commercial and business strategy as it looks to scale in 2022. Further developing its platform and partnerships is also a priority for Fanaply, particularly in the sports and entertainment industries. “NFTs entering into the mainstream consciousness over the last year has had a huge impact on our business and the way we work with...
BUSINESS
shop-eat-surf.com

Thrill One Sports & Entertainment Partners with A SHOC

A SHOC will be featured across Thrill One’s asset portfolio, including Nitro Circus. Courtesy of Thrill One Sports & Entertainment. Thrill One Sports & Entertainment, the world’s largest independent action sports entertainment company, and A SHOC, a modern-day energy drink backed by Keurig Dr Pepper, today announced the largest partnership in action sports history. The eight-figure, multi-year agreement encompasses Thrill One’s family of best-in-class brands, including Nitro Circus, Street League Skateboarding and Nitro Rallycross. As Official Energy Drink Partner, A SHOC will be featured across Thrill One’s asset portfolio, including premier competitions and live events worldwide, as well as its robust slate of linear, digital and social content. The partnership is highlighted by signature elements such as the presenting sponsorship of Nitro Circus’ 2022 North American tour, Nitro RX’s #GoNitro star car and bespoke content such as the SLS Games digital series.
BUSINESS
dotesports.com

League of Legends streamer gets destroyed by support 3 levels lower

It’s often tough to lose an early lead in League of Legends unless you make some foolish mistakes. The devs are constantly working on balancing Summoner’s Rift to appease players, but nothing is ever perfect. An eyebrow-raising situation that sums up how balanced the game is at the...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Apex Legends Global Series playoffs North America tier list

The Apex Legends Global Series returns this weekend with the split one playoffs. 20 of the best teams in North America will compete for a $125,000 prize pool in a match point format. Teams will only be able to win by reaching 50 points and then winning a game after reaching the 50-point threshold.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

VTuber CodeMiko joins Envy Gaming

Popular VTuber and digital content creator CodeMiko is joining Envy Gaming in a deal that will see both sides working to explore new types of content. Miko, through the use of her digital avatar and coding and engineering skills, constantly innovates to create new ways for her chat and other content creators to engage with her content.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
dotesports.com

Arcane’s Silco, Alistar confirmed to be joining TFT in Set 6.5

Riot Games will swap out over 20 Teamfight Tactics champions with the launch of Set 6.5 Neon Nights—and Silco from Arcane will be released as the first exclusive TFT champion. Scheduled to drop onto the PBE servers in the first week of February and officially launch on Feb. 16,...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Max double XP weekend now live in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Max double XP is now live in Call of Duty: Vanguard, offering players increased XP gains across the board. This weekend’s promotion includes double XP, double weapon XP, double operator XP, double battle pass XP, and double clan XP all at the same time. Basically, the gains are going to be through the roof no matter what you do in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Here are the full notes for VALORANT Patch 4.01

Riot Games will introduce Patch 4.01 to VALORANT today. It’s not a major update, but the devs have done a second round of changes to Ares, a weapon that was buffed in Patch 4.0. The buff to the machine gun made the weapon “noticeably stronger,” according to the devs,...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Will Overwatch become an Xbox exclusive?

Following the announcement that Microsoft is purchasing Activision Blizzard, many gamers are wondering how the transaction could affect the games that they know and love, including Overwatch. Since it was released in 2016, Overwatch has been playable across multiple platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Nearly all high-level esports competitions...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

ALGS playoffs stream will feature customizable POV and audio

Ahead of the Apex Legends Global Series split one playoffs this weekend, EA and the ALGS are bringing their new Multiview feature to the official PlayApex Twitch channel. With the feature, viewers will be able to watch the playoffs from any player’s point of view, switch between different players and teams, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
ptproductsonline.com

A Sports Medicine Physician Weighs In on eSports Benefits, Risks

Participation in virtual sports gaming has grown exponentially in the last couple of years as young athletes looked for an escape after their physical sports were sidelined during the pandemic. The popularity has led to virtual leagues at the professional and collegiate levels and even drawn attention from the International Olympic Committee.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy