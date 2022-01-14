Excel Esports partners with JD Sports Fashion

Sports and entertainment-focused NFT platform Fanaply has tapped Danielle Maged, the former global head of partnerships and business development at StubHub, to lead its business development as chief commercial officer. Maged, who started working with Fanaply in an advisory capacity in 2021, will oversee the company’s growth, driving commercial and business strategy as it looks to scale in 2022. Further developing its platform and partnerships is also a priority for Fanaply, particularly in the sports and entertainment industries. “NFTs entering into the mainstream consciousness over the last year has had a huge impact on our business and the way we work with...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO