Excel Esports partners with JD Sports Fashion

A SHOC will be featured across Thrill One’s asset portfolio, including Nitro Circus. Courtesy of Thrill One Sports & Entertainment. Thrill One Sports & Entertainment, the world’s largest independent action sports entertainment company, and A SHOC, a modern-day energy drink backed by Keurig Dr Pepper, today announced the largest partnership in action sports history. The eight-figure, multi-year agreement encompasses Thrill One’s family of best-in-class brands, including Nitro Circus, Street League Skateboarding and Nitro Rallycross. As Official Energy Drink Partner, A SHOC will be featured across Thrill One’s asset portfolio, including premier competitions and live events worldwide, as well as its robust slate of linear, digital and social content. The partnership is highlighted by signature elements such as the presenting sponsorship of Nitro Circus’ 2022 North American tour, Nitro RX’s #GoNitro star car and bespoke content such as the SLS Games digital series.
