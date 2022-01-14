ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

SWAT Called To Shots Fired At Police In Baltimore County (DEVELOPING)

By Joe Gomez
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cirgf_0dloWWjV00
Baltimore County PD Photo Credit: Baltimore County PD

Gunshots were fired at police in Carney, bringing a SWAT team to the scene Friday morning, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

Police were responding to a welfare check at a home on Arwell Ct., when they were reportedly shot at. All officers appear to be uninjured at this time.

Baltimore County Police tell DailyVoice that police were conducting an investigation and this is a "fluid situation" with "heavy police presence" in the area, but there is currently "no threat to the community."

Police add that motorists should expect road closures nearby as the incident continues to unfold.

This is a developing story check back for more information.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Child Hospitalized After Being Shot In PA Park

A child has been hospitalized after they were shot with walking in a park on Thursday morning, according to a release by Harrisburg police. The child had been walking along the Riverfront Park Trail in the 500 block of South Front Street in Harrisburg, when "they heard a shot and realized that they had been hit," police say.
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carney, MD
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Student Critically Injured In Shooting At PA School

Multiple shots were fired at a Pennsylvania school on Wednesday afternoon, according to area police.A student is in critical condition following the shooting at Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy located on Brighton Road in the city's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood, according to police.Two people …
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Voice

Police Hunt For 13-Year-Old Runaway In Central PA

A 13-year-old boy is missing-- and police believe he might have runaway from home. The Swatara Township police department is requesting the public's assistance with locating Jeremiah Tyson after his family reported him as a runaway on Wednesday, according to a release by the police. An investigation has already led...
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Swat Team#Swat#Arwell Ct#Dailyvoice
Daily Voice

I-270 Road Rage Shooter Sought By Maryland State Police

A woman fired shots at a car on I-270 in Frederick in a road rage incident, according to Maryland State Police. The victim was driving southbound on I-270 just prior to Doctor Perry Road when he was struck by gunshots around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16, officials said. The driver changed lanes and was adjacent to a white, newer model BMW cross-over when the shots were fired into his white KIA.
FREDERICK, MD
Daily Voice

Another Sussex County Dog Dead In Bloody Bear Attack

For the second time this month, a dog was attacked and killed by a bear in one Sussex County town, authorities said. The Sparta man told police the bear attacked his 5-year-old Yorkie, Tommy, in his Layton Lane backyard around 10 p.m. just after midnight on Thursday, Jan. 20, Sparta Police Lt. John Lamon said.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Escaped Prisoner Captured In South Jersey: Police

A New Jersey state prisoner was captured within a few hours of his escape, authorities said. The escape occurred early Thursday from Bayside State Prison, located off Route 47 in Maurice River, Cumberland County, initial reports said. Multiple New Jersey State Police K-9 units were called to help search the...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Bicyclist Struck On Jersey Shore: Developing

A bicyclist was reportedly struck in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.The crash occurred before 9 a.m. at Main Street and Harmony Road in Middletown, initial reports said.Middletown police were not immediately available for comment.CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
199K+
Followers
34K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy