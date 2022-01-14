SWAT Called To Shots Fired At Police In Baltimore County (DEVELOPING)

Baltimore County PD Photo Credit: Baltimore County PD

Gunshots were fired at police in Carney, bringing a SWAT team to the scene Friday morning, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

Police were responding to a welfare check at a home on Arwell Ct., when they were reportedly shot at. All officers appear to be uninjured at this time.

Baltimore County Police tell DailyVoice that police were conducting an investigation and this is a "fluid situation" with "heavy police presence" in the area, but there is currently "no threat to the community."

Police add that motorists should expect road closures nearby as the incident continues to unfold.

This is a developing story check back for more information.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.