The Location of Jim Morrison’s ‘Blue Lady’ Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Is Still a Mystery 50 Years After His Death

By Kaanii Powell Cleaver
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When it comes to rock musicians who’ve passed into history, few are as legendary as late The Doors frontman Jim Morrison. The same rare honor belongs to the Mustang Shelby GT500. Jim Morrison is easily found at a graveyard in Paris, but the whereabouts of the car he dubbed “Blue Lady”...

Alpha Delta White
5d ago

It was sent back to Shelby Ford in Detroit. They salvaged it, painted it Highland Green and sold it as a 68' GT 500 and sold it to a guy in Lennon Mich.

6
Steve Miller
5d ago

is that the Mustang he's driving in the Riders on the Storm video? Nice ride

5
#Ford Mustang#Shelby Gt500#Shelby Gt350#Vehicles#The Lizard King#Elektra Records#Hagerty Media
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

