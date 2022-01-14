ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Never Have I Ever: St. Cloud Edition [GALLERY]

By Dave Overlund
 6 days ago
It's time for another edition of America's favorite game: Never Have I Ever! This time, it's exclusively a...

On The Hook Fish & Chips Food Truck Coming To St. Cloud Wednesday

I LOVE deep-fried fish! I'm someone that lusts after Lent fish fries every year. If you're like me and you're obsessed too, get excited. On The Hook Fish & Chips Food Truck just announced they're coming to St. Cloud on Wednesday, January 19! They're ready to make all of your deep-fried fish dreams come true! But, they're only in town for one day. The food truck travels all over the US.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
St. Cloud Pizza Depot Closing

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Pizza Depot is closing. They announced on their Facebook page that after seven years they are closing their doors at 2848 2nd Street South. They say they have worked with an extremely limited staff since the pandemic began, and where they need at least 10 to run efficiently, they have been surviving with just a few. They say they've been working open to close seven days a week for two years and are mentally and physically worn out, with no end in sight to the labor shortage.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
The Oldest Video Game Franchise Was Created 52 Years Ago in MN

The longest-running video game franchise in history just turned 52, and enthusiasts of the game have Minnesota to thank for it!. The Oregon Trail computer game was first released in 1971 (differing reports say either November or December) as an educational tool to help children understand the harsh realities of westward expansion in the 19th century. At 52 years old and counting, today it tops the list of the longest-running video game franchise, surpassing other beloved series like Pac-Man, Galaxian, Space Invaders, Mario and Donkey Kong. What the world may not know is that the game was created right here in Minnesota!
VIDEO GAMES
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

