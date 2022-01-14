‘SNL’ preview with Ariana DeBose

(NBC) — It’s a big week for actress Ariana DeBose, she got some award season love for her work in “West Side Story” and this weekend, DeBose is hosting “Saturday Night Live” for the first time with the first new show of 2022.

Ariana DeBose has already taken on the remake of a film classic, this week, she gets to take on a TV classic.

“I don’t have good words for it, because who thinks they’re gonna wake up and host SNL one day?” DeBose asked rhetorically. “Not this girl.”

But this girl is now an “it” girl in Hollywood, receiving a Screen Actors Guild nomination earlier this week for her performance as Anita in “West Side Story.”

“I’m thrilled people are loving it and hearing its message because I think it’s really, really valid and important and a time that, in the time that we’re living in,” said DeBose.

The Broadway veteran also recently showcased her talents in the Apple TV Plus comedy “Schmigadoon,” but tackling live comedy is a taller order.

“I love these people, they are so talented,” said DeBose, “I’m like, I feel kind of out of my league a little bit, but in a good way,” said DeBose. “It makes me want to be better.”

And so far, DeBose is fitting in.

“I know by the time those cameras are rolling and we are actually live, I will be exhausted,” said DeBose. “But really excited about it.”

The show’s musical guest is Bleachers. The group is pinch-hitting because the originally announced musical guest, Roddy Ricch, had to step aside because of a COVID exposure.

