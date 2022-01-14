Meet Masta Johnson, a Brilliant Entrepreneur, Music Manager & Marketing Genius

Management is key in the advancement of an artist from one level to the next and that’s exactly the role that entrepreneur/ music manager/ marketing genius Masta Johnson has been playing for the past two years. for San Antonio-based rapper Boss Tripp 4Tre. Under Johnson’s guidance, Tripp’s career of has taken off like a rocket. Featured on well-respected media outlets such as ThisIs50.com, Spotify.com, 24hip-hop.com and thehypemagazine.com, just to name a few, Tripp’s music has climbed to new heights. But even though he continues to make the right connections within the music industry as a manager and consultant to various other artists and record labels, Johnson has his hands in several other investments. Much like entertainment moguls Russell Simmons, Diddy and Jermaine Dupri, who have elevated their platforms into fashion, film, TV and even media, Johnson also co-owns his own clothing line Bossed Up Productions with Boss Tripp 4Tre, his blood brother, as his business partner.
