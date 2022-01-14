Horse headed for kill sale now competing at International Finals Rodeo

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A race horse that was headed for a kill sale after suffering a career-ending injury has gotten a second chance at life.

In 2016, several vets had diagnosed Olaf with a career-ending injury.

As a result of the diagnosis, he was headed to a kill sale. However, a Kentucky cowgirl named Amber Wrye heard about him and decided that he deserved a second chance.

Wrye says that Olaf doesn’t have any veins remaining on the left side of his neck due to so many injections forcing him to perform.

When Wrye picked him up, Olaf was untrusting, very angry, and hard to deal with.

It took Wrye years of patience, but Olaf has recovered and is now living his best life.

Recently, Wrye and Olaf made the International Finals Rodeo for barrel racing and they are competing for a world championship title.

