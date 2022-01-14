ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Horse headed for kill sale now competing at International Finals Rodeo

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 6 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A race horse that was headed for a kill sale after suffering a career-ending injury has gotten a second chance at life.

In 2016, several vets had diagnosed Olaf with a career-ending injury.

As a result of the diagnosis, he was headed to a kill sale. However, a Kentucky cowgirl named Amber Wrye heard about him and decided that he deserved a second chance.

Wrye says that Olaf doesn’t have any veins remaining on the left side of his neck due to so many injections forcing him to perform.

When Wrye picked him up, Olaf was untrusting, very angry, and hard to deal with.

It took Wrye years of patience, but Olaf has recovered and is now living his best life.

Recently, Wrye and Olaf made the International Finals Rodeo for barrel racing and they are competing for a world championship title.

Comments / 10

around town
5d ago

Now that's an inspiring story. Amber clearly had the knowledge & patience to help poor Olaf. Three cheers for Amber & beautiful Olaf. My hat is doffed to you ⚘

Reply
5
bob ryan
5d ago

What exactly are the injections in his neck? If they were performance enhancing drugs, the former trainer needs banning for life

Reply(1)
3
girltalk
4d ago

Love love love this story...race horses have a terrible life like greyhounds. Olaf has found a real companion to love. Great job Amber...a Heartland moment

Reply
2
 

Thunder Routed By Spurs in San Antonio

The Oklahoma City Thunder lost the lead early in the first quarter and never got it back, falling behind by 34 points and losing to the San Antonio Spurs 118-96 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, on Wednesday night.
