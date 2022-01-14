ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Shout Out Louds: Sky and I (Himlen)

By David Graver
coolhunting.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwedish indie-pop quartet Shout Out Louds return with “Sky and I (Himlen),” the melodic third single from their forthcoming...

coolhunting.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

When We Were Young Festival Gives Warped Tour a Run for Its Money With Bonkers Lineup

Paramore might not be interested in rehashing the past for their upcoming album, but when the three-piece group gets back on stage, it’ll be part of the most mid-2000s meets early-2010s lineups since Warped Tour wrapped in 2019. The band is slated to headline the emo and rock event When We Were Young Festival on Oct. 22 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds. General sales for When We Were Young Festival begin on Jan. 21 via the official festival website. Paramore share the headlining bill with My Chemical Romance and are joined front and center on the Hot Topic-core lineup poster by Bring...
MUSIC
1057kokz.com

Shout It Out Loud! Happy 70th Birthday to KISS frontman Paul Stanley!

Here’s wishing a very happy birthday to KISS‘ Paul Stanley, who was born 70 years ago today. The band’s frontman, co-lead singer and rhythm guitarist was born Stanley Eisen in New York City. He was born with a deformed ear caused by a defect called microsia that also left him deaf in that ear.
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Outlanders (Tarja) release “Closer To The Sky” music video

Share the post "Outlanders (Tarja) release “Closer To The Sky” music video" Outlanders – the band comprised of Finnish soprano singer Tarja Turunen (ex-Nightwish) and German EDM composer Torsten Stenzel – have released an official visualizer for their track ‘Closer to the Sky,’ which you can check out below.
MUSIC
coolhunting.com

Donna Missal: insecure

Recording artist Donna Missal’s minimal, emotional new track, “insecure,” from her in the mirror, in the night EP, finds the vocalist excising herself from a toxic relationship. Sega Bodega and Mura Masa produced the song, but its earliest origins stem from seclusion. “I wrote the lyric and melody to a click track when I was living in NYC over the winter,” Missal says. “I was alone in the studio apartment I was renting, under the covers of a bed in the middle of the room. I set a tempo on my computer, tried a time-signature that would stimulate melodic ideas that felt very new and challenging to me, without any music to guide me I felt very free and very alone at once. I was writing about separation, solitude, and emptiness a lot during this time.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Shout Out Louds#Swedish#House
coolhunting.com

Ibibio Sound Machine: All That I Want

London-based Ibibio Sound Machine—Eno Williams, Alfred Kari Bannerman, Anselmo Netto, Joseph Amoako, Philip PK Ambrose, Tony Hayden, Scott Baylis and Max Grunhard—teamed up with Hot Chip for their just-announced album, Electricity. To commemorate the announcement, the eight-piece released “All That I Want,” a masterful Afrofuturist pop track that incorporates elements of electro-pop, soul and Afrobeat. With Hot Chip’s trademark gleaming, synth-heavy sound and vocalist Williams’ big delivery, the song quickly becomes expansive and uplifting.
MUSIC
coolhunting.com

Sevdaliza: High Alone

Experimental artist Sevdaliza releases “High Alone” today, a moody lament that captivates with beautiful darkness. The synth-driven song incorporates elements of psych-rock—a genre the Iranian-Dutch singer-songwriter hasn’t ventured into before. Sevdaliza’s vocals feel especially dejected, with an almost monotone, impassive delivery that conveys a lot of emotion. The track will appear on her new EP titled Raving Dahlia which is set for release on 25 February.
MUSIC
StyleCaster

Chlöe Bailey Says the Mantra of Her Debut Solo Album Is ‘Bad Bitch Energy’

Chlöe Bailey can describe her debut solo album with three words: bad bitch energy. “It’s very bad bitch energy,” she tells STYLECASTER. “Things that I’m trying to manifest myself to feel on a daily basis. Fake it until you make it.” Chlöe—who is one half of the duo Chloe x Halle with her sister, Halle Bailey—released her debut solo single, “Have Mercy,” in September 2021. The song, which went viral on TikTok and debuted at number 28 on the Billboard Hot 100, is the lead single from Chlöe’s yet untitled solo album, which her sister promises is a must-listen. “Individually, you...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
coolhunting.com

Raveena: Rush

An upbeat pop-inflected R&B track inspired by ’80s Bollywood soundtracks, “Rush” by singer-songwriter Raveena comes accompanied by a colorful video directed by the songstress and Munachi Osegbu. Carried by Raveena’s pretty, featherweight vocals, the song was written a few years back and she says it represents the “genesis of exploring a more intense marriage between Bollywood sounds and the pop/R&B music. The song and video are centered around a character I created named Asha, a Punjabi space princess who is transported to a distant planet and learns highly advanced spiritual intelligence from the beings that live there.”
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Hear Marianne Faithfull’s Forceful ‘Vagabond Ways’ Demo for ‘Incarceration of a Flower Child’

Marianne Faithfull will give her 1999 album, Vagabond Ways, the deluxe treatment with a reissue due out March 4. She’s teasing the release with the demo recording for the album’s “Incarceration of a Flower Child,” a song Roger Waters wrote in 1968 but never recorded with Pink Floyd. On the demo, Faithfull sings along to a backdrop of acoustic guitars and one buzzy electric as she describes a scene of drinking cheap wine and smoking dope on Indian tapestry cushions. “Don’t get up to answer the door, just stay with me here on the floor,” she belts. “It’s going to get...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Houston Rapper Sad Frosty Dead At 24

Fans are mourning the loss of Texas rapper Sad Frosty, who reportedly passed away on Friday (January 14) from unknown causes, according to The Sun. The 24-year-old rapper was best known for his “Beavis and Butthead” collaboration with DC The Don, which has amassed over 1.5 million YouTube views. Frosty’s YouTube channel additionally has over 95,000 subscribers.
HOUSTON, TX
HollywoodLife

Matt James Teases Moving In With ‘Best Friend’ Rachael Kirkconnell: ‘We Live In The Moment’

Matt James is clearly smitten with Rachael Kirkconnell! The ‘Bachelor’ star gushed over his girlfriend while on the HollywoodLife Podcast!. We love, love! Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have endured their share of ups and the downs, but the Bachelor Nation couple has risen above it all to make their relationship work. Just around what will be the couple’s one year anniversary, Matt James took the time to gush over Rachael while visiting the HollywoodLife Podcast. “We just like to live in the moment. We don’t let other people’s expectations of our relationship determine how we act and what we do and what we post and it’s been healthy for us,” he explained. “We spend so much time together. That’s really the key to getting to know somebody… listening. And when you’re with somebody, as often as we are, you get to learn so much about them, that it only strengthens the relationship.”
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Paul Simon Relaunches Solo Career With ‘Mother and Child Reunion’

Fifty years ago this week, music fans were reintroduced to Paul Simon, the solo artist. They first met him in the late Fifties when he released a series of flop singles like “True or False” and “Anne Belle” under the pseudonyms True Taylor and Jerry Landis. He briefly dinged the Hot 100 with the novelty song “The Lone Teen Ranger” in 1962, and three years later he released the under-the-radar U.K. LP The Paul Simon Songbook, but none of these were even remotely successful. But in the summer of 1965, just as The Paul Simon Songbook was tanking in England, Simon and...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy