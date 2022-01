University of Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard added another experienced cornerback to his unit Tuesday. Jay Shaw, a five-year player at UCLA, posted on his Instagram that he was coming to UW as a transfer. The former four-star prospect played in 43 games for the Bruins and made 16 starts in that time. He tallied 88 tackles, six interceptions and 11 passes defended in that time, and was named a second-team All-Pac-12 player by The Associated Press and PFF last season. He had a career-high...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO