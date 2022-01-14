ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenpool, OK

Tanker truck catches fire on Highway 75 in Glenpool, crews close traffic

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GSyDc_0dloUE1F00
Tanker Explosion Crews are responding to a semi-truck fire on Highway 75 near 146th Street in Glenpool.

GLENPOOL, Okla. — UPDATE, 1/14/2022, 10:52 a.m.: The shelter in place has been lifted. The southbound lanes of Highway 75 remain closed.

UPDATE, 1/14/2022, 9:57 a.m.: The tanker truck was hauling CO2 when it caught fire. The cause of the fire is unknown, but officials believe it started in the truck and spread to the tires. People who live nearby should shelter in place until the tanker is moved.

Crews are responding to a semi-truck fire on Highway 75 near 146th Street in Glenpool.

The tanker caught on fire this morning.

The entrance ramps at 141st and Highway 75 is currently blocked off.

This is a developing story.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

House fire put out in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters were called to a house fire in north Tulsa around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters say there was heavy fire coming from the garage when they got to the house on North Joplin Avenue. They were able to put the fire out pretty quickly. At...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owasso police looking for driver who hit a woman and drove away

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso police are searching for a person who hit a woman with their car and drove away. On Jan. 4 around 5 a.m., a woman was walking along the East Service Road between the Tulsa County Barn and the Railroad Bridge, when she was hit by a car driving northbound on the East Service Road. The driver of the car did not stop.
OWASSO, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glenpool, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Glenpool, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police: mother kicked children out of the house during a snowstorm

WARREN, Ohio — An Ohio woman is facing child endangerment charges after police say she kicked her teenage children out of the house during a snowstorm. Police told WKBN they were called to Eva Harris’ home for a fight, in which allegedly Harris told her 17-year-old daughter to leave after pouring a drink on her. Police said they found the teenage girl outside wearing a thin jacket and carrying a trash bag full of belongings, WKBN reported.
OHIO STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
53K+
Followers
88K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy