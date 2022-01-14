Telcos Are Stepping Outside of Their Comfort Zone Featured

2021 will, like 2020, be remembered as a pandemic year. But 2021 saw a phenomenon that was less present in 2020. Digitalization. What started in 2020 exploded in 2021 with the standardization of systems and processes designed to keep people apart. When people are physically separated, they will find ways of communicating, working and playing together from a distance. That is exactly what happened in 2021 and digitalization was a major part of that transition. With expanded digitalization, however, came a torrent of new cyberattacks, in various forms, which affected businesses, governments and individuals. The more we find ourselves online, the more the cybercriminals will find us there, too. At Allot, we have been following a number of developments that might not give 2022 the most optimistic glow as far as cybercrime is concerned. But we can also see the light at the end of the long tunnel. These are the trends and predictions that we expect to shape 2022.

