Telcos Are Stepping Outside of Their Comfort Zone Featured

By Wouter Goedkoop
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article is co-authored by Alix Burge. For years now, telcos have had declining revenue - and 5G will not be their saving grace. Because they must replace around half of their revenue every ten years, telcos must change course and find new sources of income. However, across the western world,...

The Future of Data Networking and The Enterprise Featured

As cloud based communications become more of the natural fabric of business communications infrastructure, data networking is bound to evolve. Public clouds such as AWS and Azure are being used now to run many different types of enterprise applications, which means like it or not, interaction with these public clouds is occuring within the enterprise. These large public clouds are becoming part of your “enterprise network” by default. A coherent plan to route traffic is rquired. And that’s where SD-WAN comes in. With SD-WAN, one can intelligently route traffic and improve network performance of these cloud applications. And with more and more of this happening, SD-WAN will continue to evolve.
Vodafone Turkey Selects Amdocs to Transform and Automate Testing Activity

Amdocs announced it has been selected by Vodafone Turkey to transform and automate the operator’s testing activity in line with Vodafone’s group-wide Tech 2025 modernisation journey. The three-year deal for end-to-end quality engineering services will enable Vodafone Turkey to create a next-generation quality engineering organisation by establishing a...
The Year that Operators Start Protecting Consumers Featured

2021 will, like 2020, be remembered as a pandemic year. But 2021 saw a phenomenon that was less present in 2020. Digitalization. What started in 2020 exploded in 2021 with the standardization of systems and processes designed to keep people apart. When people are physically separated, they will find ways of communicating, working and playing together from a distance. That is exactly what happened in 2021 and digitalization was a major part of that transition. With expanded digitalization, however, came a torrent of new cyberattacks, in various forms, which affected businesses, governments and individuals. The more we find ourselves online, the more the cybercriminals will find us there, too. At Allot, we have been following a number of developments that might not give 2022 the most optimistic glow as far as cybercrime is concerned. But we can also see the light at the end of the long tunnel. These are the trends and predictions that we expect to shape 2022.
Moving Towards a Virtualised, Open and Automated Network Featured

The networks of Communication Service Providers (CSPs) are becoming more dynamic in line with the requirements of constant change in network parameters and configurations to meet customer expectations. Today, the ultimate goal of CSPs is to become digital service providers (DSPs), exposing their network to on-demand consumable services: flexible, fast to provision and manage, with tailored quality of service and service level agreements that deliver on the promise of 5G with enhanced mobile broadband, ultra-reliable low latency and massive machine-type communications.
From Smart Grids to Tactile UX: How Application Awareness Drives 5G Service Classes Featured

5G, the latest telecom standard for broadband cellular networks, is revolutionizing not just telecommunications but all industries where information and communication are at play. Whether built over existing 4G facilities (non-standalone or NSA 5G) or with new, autonomous facilities (standalone or SA 5G), the 5G infrastructure market is expected to grow from $3.5 billion globally in 2020 to $53.8 billion by 2026. [1]
2022: All Aboard the Public Cloud Train

2021 was DEFINITELY the year of the public cloud in telco. Major deals were announced, new services launched, new locations added and there was a pretty cool showcase of the cloud out in Barcelona you might have heard about…. so what’s in store for 2022? I’m going to get out my crystal ball, take a look into the future and explain what I think is in store for telcos in the coming year.
Vodafone Idea Selects Ciena for New 300G/400G Backbone Network

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is revamping the backbone scalability and service resiliency by deploying industry-leading 5th generation coherent optical solutions from Ciena. As consumers, enterprises, and content players look to embrace smarter digital experiences across India, Vi’s new 300G/400G backbone network increases scale and performance in an energy and cost-efficient manner.
Beyond the Cloud: Five Incoming Trends for 2022

What does the future of data networking look like in 2022? If the past two years are any indicators, we are entering a challenging year where supply chain issues, the impact of unforeseen variants, and a recovering global economy will set the stage. Next year will be about continuing to...
The Security and Cost Considerations of 5G Rollouts in 2022 Featured

In 2021, 5G networks were launched across the world. It is now predicted that operators will spend 80% of sector capex on 5G over the coming five years - meaning 5G will reach 45% of the global population. Undeniably, expectations on what this technology can deliver are extremely high; consumers and businesses alike are hoping for far more reliable connectivity and ultra-low latency use cases that represent an entirely new era of digital transformation.
Mavenir Claims Converged 5G Packet Core can Reduce TCO by Up to 36%

Mavenir has released an in-depth study, with Monica Paolini at Senza Fili, highlighting how accelerating the move to a Converged 5G Core (5GC) can reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) by up to 36%. The study concludes that Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) can save by moving to a cloud-native Converged...
Telenor Selects AWS for its 5G Core Transformation and New 5G and Edge Services

Telenor signs a strategic collaboration agreement with AWS to help expand its 5G core transformation and deliver new 5G and edge services to professional customers worldwide, which will increase data speed and reduce latency. As part of the agreement, Telenor and AWS will invest in joint go-to-market activities in select...
ice Norway Selects TEOCO’s 5G Network Planning Solution

TEOCO on Wednesday announced that ice, the Norwegian mobile operator, has selected TEOCO’s ASSET 5G planning solution to deliver 5G services to its subscribers. This contract extension builds on TEOCO and ice’s existing relationship which has seen TEOCO offer LTE planning solutions to the operator since 2014. The...
‘Some telcos are cognizant’ – Red Hat on the hyperscaler game at the edge

Lord knows what Red Hat does, exactly, if you’ll excuse the language, but Christ knows it is good to talk to. And clearly, on the interplay between cellular networking and cloud computing at the enterprise edge, it should be listened to – as the (holy) ghost in the edge-cloud machine, if you’ll excuse the pun, providing open-source software and middleware to knit systems together, and string them out across distributed computing infrastructure.
Cato Networks' Survey Finds Gaps in Different SASE Approaches

Cato Networks, the provider of the world’s first SASE platform, released the findings of its sixth annual IT survey, 'Security or Performance: How do you Prioritize?'. With 2045 IT leaders and nearly 1,000 channel partners participating, the survey provides insight into the tradeoffs enterprises must make when choosing between network performance and security robustness. None of the respondents and only a handful of the channel partners currently work with Cato.Despite SASE being touted as the solution for security and network performance, respondent scores differed little between those who have and have not deployed SASE. For example, when asked how they react to performance issues with cloud applications, 67% of SASE users and 61% of non-SASE users claimed they would add bandwidth while 19% of SASE users and 21% of non-SASE users would purchase WAN optimization appliances.
Kyoto Unveils New Avalanche Photodiode for OTDR to Accelerate 5G Fiber

Kyoto Semiconductor, a leading optical device solution manufacturer has announced KP-A avalanche photodiode, KPDEA003-T. The new product achieved high sensitivity, high gain, and low noise suitable for OTDR (Optical Time Domain Reflectometer) that is essential in deploying optical fiber networks. As the optical fiber deployment is increasing in accordance with...
Teneo Partners with Exium to Deliver SASE Platform

Teneo, the Work From Anywhere IT services company, has announced a new partnership with Exium, the full-stack cybersecurity and 5G clean networking pioneer, to assist lean enterprise IT teams in their transition to a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE). The partnership further strengthens Teneo's capabilities across SASE, Cloud Networking, and...
BT Selects Rackspace for Hybrid Cloud Services

BT and Rackspace Technology, a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, this week announced a partnership agreement to transform BT’s multinational customers’ cloud services. Under the terms of the agreement, BT hybrid cloud services will be based on Rackspace Technology’s cutting-edge solutions, which the company will deploy in...
2022 - More Fiber Deployments Will Require Faster Fiber Deployments Featured

No matter where you look, 2022 will be a banner year for fiber deployments. Record amounts of federal and state funding are flowing into new fiber deployments while service providers of all stripes are investing their own capital in response to consumer demand and local market competition. Even MDU property owners are investing in fiber as residents seek 21st century connectivity alongside in-unit washer and dryers.
Luner Launches Ultimate IoT SIM for IoT Developers and SMEs

Luner, the technology agnostic, self-service IoT connectivity platform for IoT developers and SMEs, has announced the launch of the Ultimate IoT SIM, a brand new flat rate product that is ideal for providing developers and SMEs with a rapid and flexible solution for connecting their IoT projects. Luner’s Ultimate IoT...
WCI Technologies Partner with DISH to Market 5G Services to Enterprises

WCI Technologies recently announced a partnership with DISH Wireless to market 5G services to enterprises. This collaboration expands upon a longstanding business relationship between WCI and DISH. WCI will sell, market and deliver systems integration services to enterprise customers while DISH provides access to its deep portfolio of licensed spectrum, RF design capabilities and 5G deployment expertise. The venture will target enterprise customers across oil and gas, health care, mining and other industries.
