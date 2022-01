Unless you’re a stickler for wearing gloves or mittens—which, let’s be honest, we’re all guilty of braving the bitter cold with our bare digits—the winter season is particularly harsh on your hands. Rough patches? Cracked crevices? Cuticles that are as dry as the Sahara? Unfortunately, the arctic temperatures and harsh winds offer us all of the above—and then some. If you haven’t added a tube of hand moisturizer to your daily essentials, it’s in your best interest to do so as soon as possible. We know, we know: one dollop of moisturizer isn’t going to single-handedly solve all your cold-weather problems....

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 14 DAYS AGO