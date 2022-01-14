ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

The Security and Cost Considerations of 5G Rollouts in 2022 Featured

By Matt Percival
thefastmode.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2021, 5G networks were launched across the world. It is now predicted that operators will spend 80% of sector capex on 5G over the coming five years - meaning 5G will reach 45% of the global population. Undeniably, expectations on what this technology can deliver are extremely high; consumers and...

www.thefastmode.com

NBC News

Airline CEOs sound alarm ahead of 5G rollout

Just 36 hours before AT&T and Verizon deploy their 5G wireless technology, every major U.S. airline and cargo CEO called for the government to keep 5G stations turned off if they’re within two miles of major airports, warning that “immediate intervention is needed to avoid significant operational delays.” Jan. 18, 2022.
ECONOMY
WETM 18 News

The impact of 5G rollout in the Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – AT&T and Verizon officially launched their high-speed 5G networks overnight. Phone companies across the country are switching to 5G for phone and internet services. Here in the Southern Tier, fiber broadband remains the go-to source. “I think what you’re going to see is similar to when rolled out the 3G was […]
ELMIRA, NY
Detroit News

5G rollout chaos exposes long-brewing aviation-telecom feud

A long-simmering dispute over promising new wireless technology burst into public view in the past week and threatened to further disrupt U.S. air travel already hobbled by the new omicron COVID variant. The fight over whether a new service for mobile phones would interfere with the electronics airline pilots need...
TECHNOLOGY
erienewsnow.com

5G Rollout to Make 3G Devices Obsolete in 2022

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) and Pennsylvania State Police are urging residents with older cell phones to prepare for the phase out of 3G cellular networks and service in 2022. “The best plan of action is to contact your service provider to determine if your devices are compliant,” said...
HOMELESS
Apple Insider

FAA names airports protected by C-Band 5G rollout buffer

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The Federal Aviation Administration has released a list of 50 airports around the U.S. that will have a 5G buffer zone around them, in a cautious move to prevent expansion of 5G networks using C-Band spectrum from interfering with cockpit instruments.
FAA
thefastmode.com

Italy's WINDTRE Selects Nokia to Deploy High Performance Optical Backbone

Nokia has been selected by WINDTRE in Italy to deploy a new, high performance optical backbone. At the heart of WINDTRE’snationwide network infrastructure, the photonic backbone will bear traffic from the entire country, addressing the growing demand for ultra-fast connectivity as well as delivering high capacity services to business customers. The cost-effective DWDM solution will leverage Nokia’s fifth generation PSE-V super-coherent (PSE-Vs) chipset to support programmable line rates up to 600G on a pure photonic infrastructure, optimizing power consumption and footprint. With redundant nodes in a wave router configuration, a mesh structure and GMPLS-based restoration, the new backbone will be able to instantly re-route traffic as needed, providing the high reliability and robustness required in this business-critical part of the infrastructure.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Comviva to Offer Next-Gen BlueMarble Solution on IBM Cloud for Telecoms

Comviva, the global leader in mobility solutions, last week announced a collaboration with IBM to deliver its next generation BlueMarble solution on the IBM Cloud for Telecommunications. The integrated solution shall power digital transformation for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) globally in the 5G and Edge era. Comviva’s BlueMarble, which is...
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

2022 - More Fiber Deployments Will Require Faster Fiber Deployments Featured

No matter where you look, 2022 will be a banner year for fiber deployments. Record amounts of federal and state funding are flowing into new fiber deployments while service providers of all stripes are investing their own capital in response to consumer demand and local market competition. Even MDU property owners are investing in fiber as residents seek 21st century connectivity alongside in-unit washer and dryers.
TECHNOLOGY
Manufacturing
Technology
thefastmode.com

Norlys Selects Cerillion's BSS/OSS Suite to Expand Fiber Network in Denmark

Cerillion recently announced a significant step in the successful deployment of its Enterprise BSS/OSS suite at Norlys in Denmark, enabling Norlys to expand its market reach through connectivity into the country’s open access wholesale platform. The Cerillion solution automates service fulfilment for new fibre services, enabling Norlys to seamlessly...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Senet, Eutelsat & Others Team to Deliver Terrestrial and Satellite LoRaWAN IoT

Senet has partnered with Eutelsat Communications, TrakAssure, and Wyld Networks to bring seamlessly integrated and interoperable terrestrial and satellite LoRaWAN IoT connectivity to customers across the globe. Through platform integrations, innovative sensor and hardware design, collaborative service delivery, and compelling pricing, the companies are targeting the global supply chain, including...
RETAIL
thefastmode.com

From Smart Grids to Tactile UX: How Application Awareness Drives 5G Service Classes Featured

5G, the latest telecom standard for broadband cellular networks, is revolutionizing not just telecommunications but all industries where information and communication are at play. Whether built over existing 4G facilities (non-standalone or NSA 5G) or with new, autonomous facilities (standalone or SA 5G), the 5G infrastructure market is expected to grow from $3.5 billion globally in 2020 to $53.8 billion by 2026. [1]
CELL PHONES
thefastmode.com

Vodafone UK Deploys New SMS Firewall to Reduce Scam Texts

Vodafone UK has bolstered its anti-fraud defences in 2021, including a new SMS firewall. As a result the company has reported “a sustained decrease in overall reported fraudulent text messages” during the busiest shopping period of the year. Daily average volumes of scam texts fell by an impressive 76% in December compared to May, with over 45 million phishing messages blocked since the end of August 2021.
ECONOMY
thefastmode.com

Telcos Are Stepping Outside of Their Comfort Zone Featured

This article is co-authored by Alix Burge. For years now, telcos have had declining revenue - and 5G will not be their saving grace. Because they must replace around half of their revenue every ten years, telcos must change course and find new sources of income. However, across the western world, government regulations have limited telecommunications companies from increasing revenue by blocking mergers, decreasing wholesale prices and abolishing roaming charges.
ECONOMY
thefastmode.com

Yesterday’s Protection Tools are Tomorrow’s Exploits Featured

As we wrap up this year and look to the future of 2022, here are some predictions for how the past two years will continue to shape the landscape of the networking industry. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the permanent shifts in how people work and connect will continue to shape us and increase the demand for cybersecurity as we work to secure home and remote networks. Some surveys have shown 97 percent of the work force desire some form of remote work whether it is full-time remote or a hybrid model, and it is imperative that organizations embrace zero trust as a bedrock principle. And, as cloud-native application development swells, it is not just home networks that need a makeover, but also securing the development of microservices across distributed teams and platforms. Let’s break these thoughts out into some predictions for 2022.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Internet of the Future

As we look ahead to 2022 and what the future holds for the data networking industry, we have some thoughts and predictions for areas that we think will continue to grow and change to adapt to the current climate. Following a continued global pandemic with permanent shifts in how people work and connect, the telecom industry needs to look at the new “Internet of the Future,” building a network for the next unexpected event and looking at ways to build upon the current public Internet through open and disaggregated networks while keeping security top of mind. While carriers need to examine their network infrastructure and work toward increasing bandwidth for Enterprises, relying more on cloud-based networking and open optic networks, it is important to do all of this with an eye on sustainability for the future.
INTERNET
helpnetsecurity.com

CTIA 5G Security Test Bed assesses potential threats to 5G security

CTIA launched 5G Security Test Bed (STB), a security testing and validation initiative dedicated to commercial 5G networks. CTIA created the STB in partnership with organizations across wireless, tech, and academia to test 5G security recommendations across real-world conditions using commercial-grade equipment and facilities. The 5G Security Test Bed’s founding members—AT&T, Ericsson, T-Mobile, UScellular, MITRE, and the University of Maryland (UMD)—contribute invaluable industry expertise that strengthens the STB’s ability to enhance the wireless security ecosystem and ensure strong protections on 5G networks.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

4 Recommendations for Countering DDoS Attacks in 2022 Featured

The last two, pandemic-hit, years have brought about an exponential change in the way we live, work and play. The rise of remote working had long been forecast, but a global pandemic turned forecasts into widespread reality much faster than we predicted and, in many cases, before the networks were really ready.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Edge Computing Will Reduce Network Bottlenecks Featured

Computing is quickly moving from massive data centers to a distributed model. While there has been some transformation of where the back-end data centers reside, new 5G technologies and emerging business and consumer application requirements enable the movement of computing power toward the "edge" and closer to the data generation location. The "edge" can include desktops, laptops, small servers, sensors, and even applications that don't run on a central hub. Today, what constitutes the "edge" itself is still being defined.
COMPUTERS
thefastmode.com

NTT Com Launches 'SDPF Edge' Flat-rate Edge-computing Service

NTT Communications (NTT Com) announced the launch of 'SDPF Edge,' an edge-computing service with integrated operations available for a flat monthly fee on NTT Com’s Smart Data Platform (SDPF). Edge computing is a distributed-processing computing model that ensures real-time performance and reduces the amount of communication by placing data-processing...
COMPUTERS
thefastmode.com

Beyond the Cloud: Five Incoming Trends for 2022

What does the future of data networking look like in 2022? If the past two years are any indicators, we are entering a challenging year where supply chain issues, the impact of unforeseen variants, and a recovering global economy will set the stage. Next year will be about continuing to...
TECHNOLOGY

