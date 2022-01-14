The Security and Cost Considerations of 5G Rollouts in 2022 Featured

As we look ahead to 2022 and what the future holds for the data networking industry, we have some thoughts and predictions for areas that we think will continue to grow and change to adapt to the current climate. Following a continued global pandemic with permanent shifts in how people work and connect, the telecom industry needs to look at the new “Internet of the Future,” building a network for the next unexpected event and looking at ways to build upon the current public Internet through open and disaggregated networks while keeping security top of mind. While carriers need to examine their network infrastructure and work toward increasing bandwidth for Enterprises, relying more on cloud-based networking and open optic networks, it is important to do all of this with an eye on sustainability for the future.
Comments / 0