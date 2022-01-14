Southland Mall, Macy's under contract to developer

DILIGENT CONTINUES TO PIONEER NEW WAYS TO BUILD ADDING PLUMBING TO LIST OF INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS FOR CUSTOMERS Recognizing a huge gap in service, the company expanded both its capabilities and is growing the team to add value for clients. Miami, Fla. – (January 17, 2022) – Recently Diligent, a technology-driven company optimizing the construction industry, announced it is adding plumbing to the company’s offerings. Diligent will provide New Construction Plumbing, Building Information Modeling (BIM), Virtual Design & Construction (VDC), as well as service and repair combined with innovative technology to create a seamless experience for customers from Miami-Dade to Vero. The addition of a new service line also allows the company further grow the team adding senior leadership as well as field positions. Chris Rosinski joins the team as Senior Project Manager, Brad Saunders will serve as Superintendent and Matthew D’Andrea is the Lead Estimator. As the plumbing division grows, Diligent will add hundreds of team members and expand the service area. The company currently services all of Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties with offices set to open on the West Coast and in Central Florida before the end of the year. Diligent’s customer list includes contractors, homebuilders, property managers, and homeowners. “We are pleased to add both services and jobs as part of our long-term expansion goals for Diligent in Florida,” said Hu Montague, Vice President for Diligent Services. “Plumbing was the obvious next step as gives us an incredible opportunity to have a significant impact on our customers and the community we serve.” Over two decades ago we introduced Diligent Termite Pretreat to help builders work faster, smarter, and more efficiently. In 2017, we expanded adding Diligent Concrete Washout to help our builders with sustainability, SWPPP compliance, and recycling. We are working harder than ever to serve and delight our customers. Our goal is to create more value than we consume. We achieve that goal with low prices, fast service & delivery, convenience, saving customers time and money. We continue to pioneer more ways to make building better for everyone, and together, we continue our journey of customer-focused innovation. About Diligent Diligent is a technology company at heart, building innovative software, products and services -- and a first-rate culture. Diligent provides innovative Plumbing, Concrete Washout and Termite Pretreat solutions for homebuilders, concrete contractors and general contractors. Diligent delivers higher productivity along with time and cost savings to the construction industry. To learn more visit mydiligent.com and connect with us on LinkedIn. Learn more about our careers at diligent.jobs. ###

