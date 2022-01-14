J B Hunt Inks Long-Term, Strategic Alliance With Waymo Via

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM), a leader in the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids, today announced that it has launched B2B sales of the rare cannabinoid cannabicitran (“CBT”) into the health and wellness sector. According to the update, CBT is the first of several new product launches the company has planned for the first half of 2022. “We are delivering on our objective to launch additional rare cannabinoids in early 2022 in response to inbound demand. By midyear, we expect to have at least four rare cannabinoids available for the health and wellness markets, positioning us as a leading large scale supplier of high quality rare cannabinoids in these sectors,” said Shane Johnson, SVP and general manager of INM subsidiary BayMedica. “The launch of CBT further demonstrates our ability to produce rare cannabinoids at commercial scale, an achievement that very few companies have been able to accomplish. We are pleased with initial demand, and we expect to grow sales over the coming quarters as we continue to expand our product portfolio of rare cannabinoids.”

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 3 HOURS AGO