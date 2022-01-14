ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

J B Hunt Inks Long-Term, Strategic Alliance With Waymo Via

By Akanksha Bakshi
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) entered a long-term, strategic alliance with Waymo Via to advance efforts to integrate commercial autonomous driving technology in transportation and logistics. Deal terms not disclosed. "Our...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotelnewsresource.com

HFTP and HSMAI Renew Strategic Alliance

Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP®) and the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) have renewed their commitment to collaborate on industry advancing initiatives. The two leading-associations have long worked together via co-located events, knowledge-sharing, research and recognition of industry leaders. This recent partner agreement continues this tie through 2024.
ORLANDO, FL
Benzinga

InMed Pharmaceuticals Expands Rare Cannabinoid Product Portfolio to Launch CBT

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM), a leader in the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids, today announced that it has launched B2B sales of the rare cannabinoid cannabicitran (“CBT”) into the health and wellness sector. According to the update, CBT is the first of several new product launches the company has planned for the first half of 2022. “We are delivering on our objective to launch additional rare cannabinoids in early 2022 in response to inbound demand. By midyear, we expect to have at least four rare cannabinoids available for the health and wellness markets, positioning us as a leading large scale supplier of high quality rare cannabinoids in these sectors,” said Shane Johnson, SVP and general manager of INM subsidiary BayMedica. “The launch of CBT further demonstrates our ability to produce rare cannabinoids at commercial scale, an achievement that very few companies have been able to accomplish. We are pleased with initial demand, and we expect to grow sales over the coming quarters as we continue to expand our product portfolio of rare cannabinoids.”
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
talkbusiness.net

J.B. Hunt, Waymo expand partnership on self-driving truck technology

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. announced Friday (Jan. 14) a long-term, strategic alliance with Waymo Via as the two companies expand efforts to integrate commercial autonomous driving technology in transportation and logistics, with the ultimate goal to complete fully autonomous transport in Texas in the next few years. In June,...
LOWELL, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Benzinga

QuantumScape Inks Strategic Multi-Year Agreement With Fluence

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) has signed a multi-year agreement with Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FLNC) to introduce solid-state lithium-metal battery technology to stationary energy storage applications. The financial terms were not disclosed. Along with the agreement, which reserves batteries produced at QuantumScape's pre-pilot production facility, QS-0, the companies will work...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Datamatics Enters in a Long-term Strategic Partnership With PSI Services for Customer Management Solutions

Datamatics, a global Digital Solutions, Technology, and BPM Company, has entered into a long-term strategic partnership with PSI Services (PSI), a global leader in workforce solutions. As part of this engagement, Datamatics will provide Customer Management Solutions through a combination of Remote Proctoring, Customer Support and Technical Support. This will be an omni-channel support via voice, chat and email; offered as a 24/7 service from Datamatics centers across India and The Philippines.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Jiuzi Inks Strategic Cooperation Agreement With Shanghai Zhongtongji E-Commerce

Jiuzi Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: JZXN) subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co Ltd, has recently entered into a two-year strategic cooperation agreement with Shanghai Zhongtongji E-Commerce Co Ltd. Zhongtongji is a domestic E-Commerce and retail services provider founded by senior management of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE: ZTO). Under the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autonomous Driving#Price Action#Strategic Alliance#Evp#The Waymo Driver
aithority.com

OneConnect Inks New Strategic Partnership Agreement With Chengfang Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions has announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Chengfang Financial Technology Co. Ltd., (abbreviated as “Chengfang Financial Technology”), a financial technology company established by the People’s Bank of China (“PBOC”). Working with shared principles of equal collaboration, joint development, honesty and trustworthiness, both parties will work together to address common pain points in the financial industry, deliver technological innovations, and enhance data processing and governance.
ECONOMY
rew-online.com

OliveMill and Hunt Realty Form Long-Term Partnership

OliveMill Holdings, a newly launched commercial real estate firm, has formed a long-term partnership with Hunt Realty Investments and acquired 2801 North Central Expressway in Dallas, currently occupied by The Richards Group. Angelo Gordon is an equity partner in the transaction. OliveMill will oversee the property’s management and operations.
DALLAS, TX
Benzinga

FSD Pharma Unveils Newly Designed Website

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. FSD Pharma (NASDAQ: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (FRA: 0K9), a life sciences holding company dedicated to building a portfolio of assets and biotech solutions, today announced the launch of its newly designed website. According to the update, the new site conveys the company’s emerging position within the biopharmaceutical industry and its ongoing commitment to bring novel treatment solutions for brain and inflammatory disorders to millions of patients in need. “We have strategically assembled a team of scientists to help develop our powerful pipeline of next-generation therapeutics,” said Anthony Durkacz, interim CEO of FSD Pharma. “With some of the greatest minds in neurology and inflammation working together to advance our promising therapeutic compounds, and supported by a strong balance sheet, we believe that we are very well positioned to continue the advancement of our three leading drug candidates: Lucid-MS, Lucid-PSYCH and FSD-PEA. The new look and user-friendly experience of FSD Pharma’s website reflects that, while also serving to educate clinicians, researchers, patients and investors about our unique approach to delivering ‘Total Brain Health.’”
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

The Future of Freight: Collaboration Over Competition

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. At the outset of the pandemic, USA Truck and Convoy met in Seattle to discuss two challenges facing the industry: the waste from underutilized assets and the imbalances between freight supply and demand. Through their conversations, the companies identified the need for a new solution that expands access to elastic capacity, and forged an unlikely partnership.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Benzinga

Ameresco Secures 10-MW Slemon Park Microgrid Project

Ameresco Inc (NYSE: AMRC) has secured the Slemon Park Microgrid project, which it will develop in collaboration with Prince Edward Island (PEI) Energy Corporation. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Slemon Park Microgrid will consist of a 10-MW solar facility with direct current-coupled energy storage. Implementation of behind-the-meter energy storage...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
martechseries.com

Movable Ink and Stensul Announce Strategic Partnership and Integration

Integration Drives Significant Production Efficiencies for Customers, Including The Milwaukee Bucks. Stensul and Movable Ink, the leading content personalization software, today jointly announced a strategic partnership. The new integration means Movable Ink personalized content can be retrieved and seamlessly added to an email being created, previewed, and approved within the Stensul platform without ever needing to touch raw code. All necessary Movable Ink code is automatically included in Stensul-produced HTML, ready to be deployed by any leading Digital Marketing Platform.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Toro Acquires Spartan Mowers Manufacturer Intimidator Group For $400M

Toro Co (NYSE: TTC) has acquired privately-held Intimidator Group, based in Batesville, Arkansas, for $400 million. Intimidator Group designs and manufactures Spartan Mowers, a professional line of zero-turn mowers; it also designs and manufactures an attractive line of powerful and versatile side-by-side utility vehicles that perform well in the toughest terrains.
BATESVILLE, AR
Benzinga

This Company Just Made a Possibly Lucrative Acquisition — What's Next?

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. The global home medical equipment market is expecting to see a jump from around $31 billion in 2019 to a projected $57 billion in 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%, according to a report by Allied Market Research.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Liontown inks binding lithium offtake term sheet with LG Energy Solution

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

AVEVA Signs Long-Term Strategic Deal to Transform EDF’s Nuclear Engineering Capabilities

Partnership Will Deploy AVEVA (LON: AVV ) E3D Design to Reduce Development Work Times, Enhance Data Consistency and Strengthen EDF’s Nuclear Design Processes. AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability, has signed a long-term partnership with EDF (PA: EDF ), the world leader in power generation, to elevate its 3D nuclear engineering program and deliver leading-edge energy-efficient performance. AVEVA will help drive EDF’s SWITCH digital transformation program with its AVEVA E3D Design solution and other components of the AVEVA TM Unified Engineering solution. EDF will strengthen its engineering design portfolio by way of faster design and delivery of its nuclear plants as well as advanced safety and performance standards.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
26K+
Followers
99K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy