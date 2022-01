Hippo T&C’s AttnKare is an innovative device from a Korean startup that helps in diagnosing and treating ADHD by using VR gameplay. The human body is a piece of complex machinery that begins work even before a child comes into this world. The universal coding of this machine may differ at times during its initial developmental stages because of many reasons. An altered development may lead to individuals possessing different attributes than a standard person. A major alteration occurs when some people get diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyper Activity. Characterized as a neurological disorder, ADHD can happen to any child. There lies no specific reason behind its occurrence but, it is curable. Children with ADHD cannot accommodate worldly standards and may need focused attention. HIPPO T&C Inc. from Korea brings you a revolutionary device that can detect and provide you with treatment options for this disorder.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO