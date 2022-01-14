ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

An ‘unprecedented shortage’: Hospitals in Massachusetts are desperate for blood donors

By Fernando Cervantes Jr.
Boston
Boston
 6 days ago

Here's how you can donate this MLK weekend and beyond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29hsOn_0dloSU6t00
Kristin McCarthy, a phlebotomist for the American Red Cross, takes blood from Jennifer Garrett, of Greenfield, Mass., during a blood drive in Brattleboro, Vt. Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP

Blood donations are critical right now as Massachusetts and the rest of the U.S. faces the worst blood shortage in the past decade, according to the American Red Cross.

The lack of blood poses a risk to patients around the United States in need of blood transfusions, the organization said.

Type O-positive blood, type O-negative blood, and platelets are the most needed right now, according to the Red Cross website. But all blood types are urgently needed to quell the blood crisis.

Locally, Massachusetts General Hospital is among the health care organizations also sounding the alarm. “#MGH is experiencing an unprecedented and ongoing blood shortage,” the hospital tweeted Thursday. “New and regular blood donors of all types are needed now more than ever.”

Jessica Merill, director of biomedical communication for the American Red Cross, told CNN of a child affected by the current shortage.

“I know of a teenage cancer patient in New York who recently had to go without a scheduled transfusion due to the lack of available blood,” Merill said. “Imagine how hard it is for a parent to take their sick child home without the treatment they need to feel better.”

The Red Cross currently supplies 40% of the United States blood supply and has had to ration its distribution due to the current shortage.

Many factors are influencing the current crisis, but the COVID pandemic is one of the largest.

According to the American Red Cross, since March 2020, blood donations have seen a 10% decline, with a 62% decline in college and high school blood drives as many of those locations went remote. This age group accounted for about 25% of all donors in 2019, with a drop to about 10% of all donors during the pandemic.

In recent weeks, the organization has had less than a one-day supply of critical blood types on hand, as blood cannot be manufactured or stockpiled.

They ask donors to book additional appointments as the need for blood is constant regardless of cancellation of blood drives.

This Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend, there are several Red Cross Blood Drives in and around Boston. Here are some of the sites where appointments are available:

Boston Blood Donation Center

274 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02116

Saturday, January 15 — 7:30 a.m.-3:45 p.m.

Sunday, January 16 — 7:30 a.m.-3:45 p.m.

Monday, January 17 — 12-8:15 p.m.

Dedham Blood Donation Center

80 Rustcraft Road, Dedham MA 02026

Saturday, January 15 — 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sunday, January 16 — 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.

Monday, January 17 — 12:15-6:45 p.m.

Weymouth Blood Donation Center

208 Main Street, Weymouth, MA 02188

Saturday January 15 — 07:00 AM – 03:15 PM

Sunday, January 16 — 07:00 AM – 03:15 PM

Monday, January 17 — 11:00 AM – 07:15 PM

Potential donors can find more information on how and where to donate blood at redcrossblood.org, or check with your closest hospital. To make an appointment to donate at Mass. General, visit massgeneral.org/blood-donor.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston

When should you end isolation after omicron? Local doctor weighs in.

Dr. Megan Ranney, an emergency physician and professor at Brown University, offers three options. A local health expert recently took to Twitter to talk about how and when to safely end isolation after contracting the omicron variant of COVID-19 According to Dr. Megan Ranney, those infected with COVID can still...
SCIENCE
Boston

Can omicron cause long COVID?

Mild initial illness may not signal reduced risk for the condition, scientists say. Many public health officials have taken heart in early evidence that suggests infections from the omicron variant tend to cause less severe illness than other versions of the coronavirus. But another important question looms: whether infection with omicron, including breakthrough cases in vaccinated people, can result in long COVID — the constellation of physical, neurological and cognitive symptoms that can last for months and impair people’s daily lives.
SCIENCE
Boston

Salem girl, 12, home after two-month COVID-19 battle

Mikayla DeCelle spent time on a ventilator in Massachusetts General Hospital and is grateful to be able to walk. After eight weeks in the hospital, a Salem 12-year-old is finally home with her family following a difficult battle with COVID-19. Mikayla DeCelle finally left Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston on...
SALEM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
City
Weymouth, MA
Boston, MA
Society
Boston, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Transfusions#Blood Donation#Blood Donors#The American Red Cross#The Red Cross#Massgeneral News#Massgeneralnews#Cnn#Covid
Boston

Is it better to wear an N95 or cloth mask right now?

NEW YORK (AP) — Is it better to wear an N95 or cloth mask right now?. Health experts suggest stepping up protection against the highly contagious omicron variant with stronger masks such as N95s or KN95s. It’s especially important now with health care systems under strain, and with people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston

Mass. reports 56,489 new COVID-19 cases, 47 new deaths over 4 days

The state also reported 3,192 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Monday, Jan. 18, 2022. Newly reported cases: 56,489 (includes 4 days, Friday-Monday) Newly reported deaths: 47 (includes 4 days) Total confirmed deaths: 20,497. Newly reported tests: 365,681. Total tests: 37,922,287. Percent positivity (seven-day average): 17.44%. Hospitalized patients: 3,192.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
News Break
Politics
Boston

FBI issues national alert in 2004 disappearance of UMass student

Maura Murray disappeared after crashing her black Saturn on Route 112 in Haverhill, New Hampshire. The FBI recently released a nationwide alert regarding Maura Murray, a UMass Amherst nursing student who went missing nearly 18 years ago in Haverhill, New Hampshire. According to her sister Julie Murray, the alert is...
HAVERHILL, NH
Boston

New study bolsters case for COVID vaccination during pregnancy

"My hope is that some of this information makes women feel more comfortable getting vaccinated." A new report on COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy may allay the fears of some pregnant women concerned about getting the vaccine. A study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy