A ‘thank you’ from Hunterdon Central

Jewish Family Service of MetroWest is “urgently looking for volunteers” to assist with its Medicare counseling program, SHIP. The State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) provides free help to Essex County Medicare beneficiaries who have problems with, or questions about their health insurance. SHIP is a statewide program administered in Essex County by Jewish Family Service of MetroWest NJ (JFS) and RSVP. It is funded by the New Jersey Department of Human Services with financial assistance through a grant from the U.S. Administration for Community Living.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO