Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

Cover picture for the articleThis page is part of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Pokedex and details everything you need to know about Octillery. This Pokedex page covers how to get Octillery, Octillery's stats, and more. Some of this information is from the...

The Independent

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Release date, how to pre-order and have new features been leaked

Game Freak is coming strong into 2022 with a brand new Pokémon game due at the end of January. First announced in February of last year during a Nintendo Direct event, fans were treated to a brand-new trailer that promised the open-world gameplay of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild along with classic monster-catching action the games are known for. In that trailer, viewers saw vast open fields populated with familiar Pokémon in a region that mimicked 19th-century Japan, suggesting that this game will be set earlier than previous titles as players are tasked with putting together the region’s...
nintendoeverything.com

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Easter egg returns, today only

Just like the original games on DS, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl feature an Easter egg that can only be seen today, January 12. Today is Junichi Masuda’s birthday. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl celebrate this with an Easter egg in which players can see some sparkling diamond dust falling in in Snowpoint City. If you play any other day, the effect won’t be present.
IGN

Turtle Beach Recon Controller Review

Why go for a third-party controller when Xbox already has several excellent options on hand? Turtle Beach has set out to make a case for non-Xbox-branded controllers, veering slightly away from its usual gaming headset offerings to give us the Recon Controller. Well-constructed and great performing, this gamepad sets itself apart with useful extras like audio enhancement, button remapping, and cooling grips, all for the same price as the Xbox Wireless Controller. Like with everything else, it comes with a small list of drawbacks: there’s a bit of a learning curve to use some of its features, and it doesn’t offer a wireless connection. But considering the features and performance it brings to the table, it’s a compelling rival to what Xbox has on offer.
IGN

Kingdom Hearts 3 (Cloud Version) - 9 Minutes of Switch Gameplay

Do you want to try Kingdom Hearts 3, but you only have access to a Nintendo Switch? Here's 9 minutes of Switch gameplay from the cloud version of Kingdom Hearts 3. The demo is on a timer, so we tried to cut to as much gameplay as we could before time ran out. The Switch was plugged into an ethernet port on a fiber optic connection with about a 900 Mbps download speed, and 700 Mbps up. The full release of Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind, Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue will both be sold separately, and as a bundle in Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece when they release on February 10th, 2022.
IGN

How Nightingale Will Draw From the Lessons Of Mass Effect And Dragon Age In Crafting Its Magical World

Aaryn Flynn is enamored with the idea of a sense of place. His Improbable studio in Edmonton, Inflexion, attests that it's devoted to "creating places," and by extension communities and spaces that feel meaningful to those who inhabit them. It's a goal that carries some significant weight coming from a studio staffed and led by the creators of Mass Effect's Normandy and Dragon Age's Skyhold.
IGN

Rainbow Six Extraction Basics and Features Guide

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction is a cooperative FPS that emphasizes teamwork. As a spin-off of Rainbow Six Siege, it features a lot of the same stealth based/tactical gameplay mechanics. That said, there are some notable differences. Because of this, we’ve created this Rainbow Six Extraction Basics and Features Guide to help players looking to dive right in.
IGN

Windjammers 2 Video Review

Windjammers 2 reviewed by Travis Northup on Nintendo Switch. Also available on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Stadia. Windjammers 2 is a worthy sequel to a retro classic that manages to improve upon the highly competitive arena with new characters, levels, and abilities that make this fighting game version of Pong incredibly addictive. It lacks some key features like a spectator mode or any kind of tutorial to walk new players through all the complexities of combat and makes a limp attempt at telling a story about its characters, but it's so much fun to play that it's easy to forgive those whiffs.
IGN

Dying Light 2 On Nintendo Switch Delayed

Switch players will have to wait just a little bit longer to get their hands on Dying Light 2, as Techland has announced the Switch cloud version will not launch alongside the other versions on February 4. Instead, the developer is aiming to release the Switch version "within six months" of the original date, meaning it should be out by early August.
IGN

Horizon: Zero Dawn Wiki Guide

This page contains information on all of the skills available in Horizon Zero Dawn. Skill points are gained by leveling up, or completing Main Quests. These are the skills available in the first line of the Prowler skill set. Silent Strike. Skill Point Cost: 1 Prerequisite: N/A. Press [R1] to...
nintendosoup.com

Piplup Distributions Announced For Pokemon Legends Arceus And Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl In Japan

The Pokemon Company has announced some special distributions for Pokemon Legends Arceus and Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl in Japan. From February 5th till February 24th, a special Piplup will be distributed at Pokemon Centers Pokémon Center Osaka, Mega Tokyo and Kanazawa in Japan. This is part of a Pocha Marche collaboration, and will require players to give the store a special keyword, which is currently unknown. The Piplup will have the different attributes depending on the game:
IGN

Squadmate Side Quests

This section of IGN's Mass Effect wiki guide covered the three Squadmate Side Quest Assignments. Here you'll learn how to unlock them, how to complete them, and how to make the right choices for your playthrough!. It's worth noting that this only applies to Garrus, Wrex and Tali. There are...
IGN

Total War: Warhammer III - Chaos Undivided Trailer

The latest trailer for Total War: Warhammer III introduces The Daemon Prince, a new Legendary Lord risen in the name of Chaos Undivided. Check it out to meet The Daemon Prince and watch the destruction that unfolds. Total War: Warhammer III launches on February 17, 2022 for PC, as well as on Game Pass for PC.
dotesports.com

Pokémon Legends: Arceus leak reveals abilities for new Pokémon

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is overhauling the entire battle system for the franchise, adding real-time strategy elements, different styles that can change the impact of attacks, and more. Additionally, Held items and Pokémon abilities have been removed entirely, simplifying certain areas to put more emphasis on the new changes.
IGN

Should Xbox Make Activision Games Exclusive? IGN Readers Are Almost Perfectly Split

In the aftermath of Microsoft's bombshell acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the gaming industry is still trying to assess the impact the move will have on the rest of the market. One of the biggest debates is if Xbox will make Activision Blizzard games like Call of Duty, Diablo, and Overwatch console exclusive. We asked you, the IGN audience, that very question, and the results came back practically split down the middle.
IGN

Cotton Fantasy - Announce Trailer

Meet the six playable characters, take a look at the action, and learn more on what to expect in this trailer for the upcoming shoot 'em up game, Cotton Fantasy. Cotton Fantasy launches in spring 2022 for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.
IGN

PlayStation Releases Its 2021 Wrap-Up Tool - Check Out Your Results Now

PlayStation has released a 2021 Wrap-Up tool, which allows you to log into your account and check out your gaming accomplishments from across the last year. As detailed in a PlayStation Blog post, the tool is somewhat similar to Spotify's yearly Unwrapped event, but instead of revealing your pop-hit guilty pleasures, instead, Sony is giving players the chance to jump into their own personal gaming data to find out how they played across the last year.
IGN

Angry Birds Journey - Launch Trailer

The puzzle game, Angry Birds Journey, is available now on iOS and Android devices. Check out the launch trailer for the game that takes the birds on an adventure in search of mysterious egg-shaped artifacts known as the Egg Wonders.
