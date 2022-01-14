ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

Cover picture for the articleThis page is part of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Pokedex and details everything you need to know about Remoraid. This Pokedex page covers how to get Remoraid, Remoraid's stats, and more. Some of this...

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl Easter Egg Appears on Jan. 12

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl players have the opportunity to experience an annual Easter egg event today, Jan. 12. Staff sprinkling bits of themselves into the games they create aren't uncommon. From little mentions of favorite drinks to names to namesakes and more, fans may be hard-pressed to find a game untouched by studio references in one way or another. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are no exception.
Pokémon Legends: Arceus leak reveals abilities for new Pokémon

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is overhauling the entire battle system for the franchise, adding real-time strategy elements, different styles that can change the impact of attacks, and more. Additionally, Held items and Pokémon abilities have been removed entirely, simplifying certain areas to put more emphasis on the new changes.
Turtle Beach Recon Controller Review

Why go for a third-party controller when Xbox already has several excellent options on hand? Turtle Beach has set out to make a case for non-Xbox-branded controllers, veering slightly away from its usual gaming headset offerings to give us the Recon Controller. Well-constructed and great performing, this gamepad sets itself apart with useful extras like audio enhancement, button remapping, and cooling grips, all for the same price as the Xbox Wireless Controller. Like with everything else, it comes with a small list of drawbacks: there’s a bit of a learning curve to use some of its features, and it doesn’t offer a wireless connection. But considering the features and performance it brings to the table, it’s a compelling rival to what Xbox has on offer.
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction Wiki Guide

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction is a cooperative FPS that emphasizes teamwork and stealth over more action-oriented play. IGN’s Rainbow Six Extraction Wiki Guide seeks to help players improve their game by explaining the basics of play and providing both beginner and advanced tips and tricks. There are also detailed Mission, Operator, and Loadout guides to peruse through.
How Nightingale Will Draw From the Lessons Of Mass Effect And Dragon Age In Crafting Its Magical World

Aaryn Flynn is enamored with the idea of a sense of place. His Improbable studio in Edmonton, Inflexion, attests that it's devoted to "creating places," and by extension communities and spaces that feel meaningful to those who inhabit them. It's a goal that carries some significant weight coming from a studio staffed and led by the creators of Mass Effect's Normandy and Dragon Age's Skyhold.
Rainbow 6 Extraction Video Review

Rainbow 6 Extraction reviewed by Luke Winkie on PC. Also available on Xbox and PlayStation. Narration by Max Scoville. Rainbow Six Extraction is one of the boldest games in recent Ubisoft history. Not only does it exchange the series' staid military realism for a wonderfully grotesque universe of oozing, parasitic incursion, it also introduces a slew of mechanics determined to make us fear death. Returning to the scene of a failed mission in a desperate attempt to pry a friend's body from the festering horde is legitimately one of the most exhilarating operations I've ever attempted in a co-op video game. But Extraction's premise wore on me quickly, and its set of recurring objectives, while well designed, didn't offer quite enough intrigue to keep me excited about coming back for as long as some other similar games. As a result, Extraction resembles a generous, well-executed expansion pack rather than a brand-new game.
Kingdom Hearts 3 (Cloud Version) - 9 Minutes of Switch Gameplay

Do you want to try Kingdom Hearts 3, but you only have access to a Nintendo Switch? Here's 9 minutes of Switch gameplay from the cloud version of Kingdom Hearts 3. The demo is on a timer, so we tried to cut to as much gameplay as we could before time ran out. The Switch was plugged into an ethernet port on a fiber optic connection with about a 900 Mbps download speed, and 700 Mbps up. The full release of Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind, Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue will both be sold separately, and as a bundle in Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece when they release on February 10th, 2022.
Riftforce Review

Back in 1995, famed game designer Reiner Knizia invented a simple two-player Poker variant you could play with a deck of playing cards. Rather than a betting game, it saw players trying to complete several poker-style hands on their side of the table, trying to get a better result than their opponent’s opposite. It was a sort of area control game with a standard deck and it proved so good it spawned an entire genre, the best known of which is Knizia’s customized design Schotten Totten.
Windjammers 2 Video Review

Windjammers 2 reviewed by Travis Northup on Nintendo Switch. Also available on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Stadia. Windjammers 2 is a worthy sequel to a retro classic that manages to improve upon the highly competitive arena with new characters, levels, and abilities that make this fighting game version of Pong incredibly addictive. It lacks some key features like a spectator mode or any kind of tutorial to walk new players through all the complexities of combat and makes a limp attempt at telling a story about its characters, but it's so much fun to play that it's easy to forgive those whiffs.
Banjo-Kazooie Arrives on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Later This Week

Nintendo has revealed that the N64 classic Banjo-Kazooie will be available to all Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members on January 20, 2022. Nintendo shared the news in a tweet that features gameplay from the beloved platformer that was released in 1998 and stars a bear and a bird that are trying to stop an evil witch named Gruntilda.
Piplup Distributions Announced For Pokemon Legends Arceus And Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl In Japan

The Pokemon Company has announced some special distributions for Pokemon Legends Arceus and Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl in Japan. From February 5th till February 24th, a special Piplup will be distributed at Pokemon Centers Pokémon Center Osaka, Mega Tokyo and Kanazawa in Japan. This is part of a Pocha Marche collaboration, and will require players to give the store a special keyword, which is currently unknown. The Piplup will have the different attributes depending on the game:
Should Xbox Make Activision Games Exclusive? IGN Readers Are Almost Perfectly Split

In the aftermath of Microsoft's bombshell acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the gaming industry is still trying to assess the impact the move will have on the rest of the market. One of the biggest debates is if Xbox will make Activision Blizzard games like Call of Duty, Diablo, and Overwatch console exclusive. We asked you, the IGN audience, that very question, and the results came back practically split down the middle.
Total War: Warhammer III - Chaos Undivided Trailer

The latest trailer for Total War: Warhammer III introduces The Daemon Prince, a new Legendary Lord risen in the name of Chaos Undivided. Check it out to meet The Daemon Prince and watch the destruction that unfolds. Total War: Warhammer III launches on February 17, 2022 for PC, as well as on Game Pass for PC.
Castle Morihisa - Reveal Trailer

Watch the trailer for a look at gameplay from Castle Morihisa, the tactical roguelike deck builder game that's headed to Windows PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch on February 10, 2022. Set in a dark fantasy feudal Japan, in the game, you will trek towards the ominous Castle Morihisa as one of four classes to investigate the mysterious unease spreading across the region.
These Star Wars-Themed Xbox Controllers Are on Sale

Razer is known for making some very high quality gaming hardware. Right now, you can save $30 off a pair of limited-edition Star Wars-themed Xbox controllers made by the company. There’s one modeled after Boba Fett and one after the Mandalorian. Each controller comes with a matching charging stand. They normally cost $179.99, but Amazon has them on sale now for $149.99 each. It’s a good deal, but it’s unclear when it will end, so grab one if you want it.
‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Release date, how to pre-order and have new features been leaked

Game Freak is coming strong into 2022 with a brand new Pokémon game due at the end of January. First announced in February of last year during a Nintendo Direct event, fans were treated to a brand-new trailer that promised the open-world gameplay of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild along with classic monster-catching action the games are known for. In that trailer, viewers saw vast open fields populated with familiar Pokémon in a region that mimicked 19th-century Japan, suggesting that this game will be set earlier than previous titles as players are tasked with putting together the region’s...
Rainbow Six Extraction Easter Egg References the Megalodon

Ubisoft’s new game is releasing today, and even though it has not yen been a full day out someone has already managed to find a Rainbow Six Extraction Easter Egg for those gamers who enjoy these references. Spotted by a YouTuber named DANNYonPC, the Easter Egg appears to reference the mighty Megalodon, the extinct prehistoric shark that is the bane of divers and other seafaring adventurers in monster horror movies. Check out the video showing the Rainbow Six Extraction Easter Egg below.
