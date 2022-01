JACKSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife reported another wolf attack in Colorado. Officers received a report of the attack on two cows in Jackson County on Tuesday morning. Officers say the report stated there were six wolves on a ranch in Jackson County. The attack occurred on the same ranch where another cow was killed by wolves in December. CPW says one of the cows had to be euthanized. (credit: Don Gittleson via Steamboat Radio) “CPW will be working closely with this individual ranch as well as other producers to provide resources to minimize the likelihood of conflict or depredation as it...

