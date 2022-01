The European Union is starting the process to deduct millions of euros from payments to Poland in order to cover fines imposed on Warsaw for ignoring a court injunction to close down a coal mine, an official said Wednesday.The European Court of Justice ruled last year that Poland should close the open pit brown coal mine in Turow, near the border with the Czech Republic In its injunction, it ruled in favor of the Czech government, which complained that the open pit mine drains groundwater from villages on the Czech side of their border, while also causing dust...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO