On Friday, the US retail sales report for December will be released. Analyst at Wells Fargo expected a rise of just 0.2%, which would be the slowest pace in four months. “Consumers are feeling the pressure from inflation. Retail sales came in well-below expectations in November, rising just 0.3% over the month. Higher prices for necessities, such as food and gas, have forced hard choices in more discretionary categories, such as electronics & appliances and department stores during the holiday shopping season. However, we suspect at least some consumers' holiday shopping was pulled forward, heeding advice from well-publicized supply chain issues and aggressive messaging from retailers.”

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO