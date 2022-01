Paramount+ is quickly becoming the home for all of our favorite '90s cartoons. The streaming platform nabbed a killer deal with the creators of "South Park" to host 14 exclusive movies for the next five years, with the first two imagining what the town of South Park would look like after the four boys reached adulthood and endured the world changes caused by Covid-19. Now, the platform has inked another deal, this time with "King of the Hill," "Silicon Valley," and "Idiocracy" creator Mike Judge, for the return of "Beavis and Butt-Head."

