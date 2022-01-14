ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

EXCLUSIVE: Texas School District Tells Teachers Not To ‘Out’ Their Trans, Non-Binary Students To Parents

By Kendall Tietz
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A teacher training at a Texas middle school reportedly instructed teachers to not tell parents if a student tells them they identify as transgender or non-binary, according to documents reviewed by the Daily Caller News Foundation. “DO NOT contact their parents and out them to their families,” a teacher...

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

