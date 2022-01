The fight over whether Britney Spears should pay millions in legal fees racked up by her father while he was conservator of her estate isn’t over, but an L.A. judge won’t allow funds to be kept in the conservatorship until that’s decided and has ruled the performer should have control over her money. In a heated Wednesday afternoon hearing before Judge Brenda Penny, attorneys for Britney and Jamie Spears and others connected to the now-terminated conservatorship sparred over allegations of misconduct, press leaks and who should control the star’s money. Justin Gold, an attorney for the temporary conservator of the estate, John...

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO