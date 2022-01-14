ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Wells Fargo beats profit estimates on uptick in loan demand, cost cuts

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Reuters) -Wells Fargo & Co on Friday beat analysts’ estimates for fourth-quarter profit as a rebound in U.S. economic growth encouraged more customers to take loans and the bank kept a tight lid on costs. Profit jumped 86% to $5.8 billion, or $1.38 per share, flattered by a...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Union Pacific beats quarterly estimates on strong industrial demand

(Reuters) -Union Pacific Corp on Thursday reported better-than-expected revenue and profit, as the railroad operator benefited from higher shipment prices even as overall volume fell due to supply chain snarls and a global semiconductor shortage. The Omaha, Nebraska-based rail operator benefited from a surge in production in U.S. factories, which...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citigroup Inc#Net Interest Income#U S Federal Reserve#Reuters#Wells Fargo Co
Shore News Network

JPMorgan board lifts CEO Dimon’s pay to $34.5 million

(Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon will get a 9.5% raise in annual pay, bringing his total compensation for 2021 to $34.5 million, the bank said on Thursday. Dimon’s total compensation will include an annual base salary of $1.5 million and performance-based incentive pay...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Goldman, JPMorgan award bumper bonuses to top bankers

(Reuters) -Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase, Wall Street’s premier investment banks, this week informed staff of bumper bonuses for 2021, following a record-breaking year for Wall Street dealmaking. Goldman Sachs increased its annual bonus pool for top-performing investment bankers by 40% to 50%, people with direct knowledge of the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slid 1.49% to $45.75 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.10% to 4,482.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.33 short of its 52-week high ($50.08), which the company achieved on January 10th.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Bank of America profit beats estimates on loan growth, M&A boost

(Reuters) -Bank of America Corp reported a better-than-expected 30% jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven by loan growth and record-breaking M&A volumes in its investment banking business. Flush with cash and emboldened by soaring stock market valuations, large buyout funds, corporates and financiers struck billions of dollars worth of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MarketWatch

Bank of America's stock falls ahead of earnings, in wake of Goldman and JPMorgan disappointments

Shares of Bank of America Corp. dropped 2.9% in afternoon trading Tuesday, putting them on track for a fourth-straight decline, ahead of the bank's fourth-quarter results due out before the next session's opening bell. The stock has now shed 5.5% during its losing streak. The stock's losses comes after bank and broker Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reported disappointing fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, sending the stock down 6.4%, and J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. fourth-quarter results reported before Friday's open has helped trigger a two-day drop of 10.0%. Bank of America's stock rose 4.5% on the day it reported third-quarter results (Oct. 14), but fell on the day of the previous seven quarterly reports by an average of 3.2%, according to FactSet data. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 fell 1.4% on Tuesday after gaining 0.1% on Friday.
STOCKS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

77K+
Followers
41K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy