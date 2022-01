LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – On Friday, January 14, 2022, at 18:33 hours, multiple officers, responded to the area of Lacey Road and Arlington Avenue, for a report of a driver who was possibly intoxicated. The caller advised dispatch that a vehicle was swerving all over the road and struck a garbage can. Officer Keefe conducted a motor vehicle stop on the suspect vehicle at the intersection of Lacey Road and Lake Barnegat Drive. Investigation at the scene revealed the driver, Victor M. Narvaez (Age 32), of Bayville, was driving while intoxicated. Victor was charged with DWI, Reckless Driving, Unlicensed Driver and Possession of an Open Container in a Motor Vehicle and released.

LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO