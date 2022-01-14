ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

U.S. import prices fall in December on petroleum products

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. import prices unexpectedly fell in December amid a decline in the cost of petroleum products, adding to signs that the worst of high inflation was probably over. Import prices dropped 0.2% last month, the first decrease since August, after increasing 0.7% in November, the...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Japan's imports hit record highs on surging energy prices

Japan’s exports and imports both reached record highs in December, largely because of surging oil prices and a weaker yen, the government said Thursday.Japan’s imports last month surged 41% from the same month a year earlier. Exports rose 17.5% from the previous year, on stronger shipments of autos and computer chips.Imports have now risen for 11 months straight, while exports have risen for 10 consecutive months, the Finance Ministry said. The pandemic's impact on manufacturing, travel and other economic activity has been a huge drag on the world’s third largest economy. Government-ordered restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

China's 2021 soy imports from U.S. rise while Brazilian shipments fall

BEIJING, Jan 20 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports from the United States in 2021 rose from the previous year as it stepped up agricultural purchases under a trade deal agreed with Washington, while annual Brazilian shipments fell, customs data showed on Thursday. The world's top soybean importer brought in 32.3...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Petroleum Products#Inflation#Reuters#The Labor Department#Chinese
Shore News Network

Peloton shares plunge 27% after report on production pause

(Reuters) – Peloton Interactive Inc is temporarily halting production of its connected fitness bikes and treadmills after a significant drop in demand, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing internal documents from the company. Shares in the exercise bike maker, which immediately did not respond to a Reuters request for comment,...
MARKETS
The Independent

Asian stocks rise after China rate cuts, Japan export gain

Asian stock markets rose Thursday after China cut interest rates to shore up flagging economic growth and Japan reported a double-digit rise in exports.Benchmarks in Shanghai Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced.On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index fell 1% on Wednesday as investors tried to figure out how fast the Federal Reserve will roll back economic stimulus to cool inflation.The Chinese central bank cut rates on one- and five-year loans after growth in the world's second-largest economy sank to 4% over a year earlier in the latest quarter following a crackdown on surging debt among real...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle lower as February WTI contracts expire

Oil prices finished with a loss on Thursday after the Energy Information Administration reported an unexpected weekly rise in U.S. crude inventories. However, concerns over potential disruptions to global crude supplies, particularly as the market weighs the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, helped to limit price losses. February West Texas Intermediate crude fell 6 cents, or nearly 0.1%, to settle at $86.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract, which expired at the end of the session, finished Wednesday at the highest since October 2014. March WTI oil , which is now the front-month contract, settled at $85.55, down 25 cents, or 0.3%.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
China
kitco.com

Gold prices holding gains as U.S. new home construction rises 1.4% in December

(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding in positive territory and seeing little reaction to stronger than expected U.S. housing construction data. U.S. housing starts rose 1.4% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.702million units in December, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. The data beat expectations as economists were expecting to see an annual construction rate of 1.65 million homes. November's data was revised slightly lower to f 1.678 million units.
MARKETS
DailyFx

Natural Gas Prices Fall by 5% as Traders Look to U.S. Inventories Report

Natural Gas, Commodities, Oil, President Biden – Talking Points. Natural gas futures fall sharply on increased Euro supply, Russia-Ukraine tension. President Joe Biden pledged to continue fighting against higher energy costs. China rumored to saturate European market with fresh supply of natural gas. Natural gas prices retreated sharply on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil prices mark another finish at the highest since 2014

Oil prices rallied on Wednesday to mark another settlement at their highest since October 2014. "We've seen fresh 7-year highs for both Brent and U.S. crude oil prices, as concerns over geopolitical tensions serve to keep a floor under prices," while a temporary pipeline outage between Iraq and Turkey "added another layer of complexity to the story for oil prices and serves to keep markets on edge," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. The flow of oil through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline has resumed following an explosion nearby that led to its shutdown, news reports said. Adding support to oil prices, the International Energy Agency raised its oil demand growth expectations for 2022. February West Texas Intermediate crude climbed by $1.53, or 1.8%, to settle at $86.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month WTI contract finish since Oct. 8, 2014, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

77K+
Followers
41K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy