Citigroup profit drops on higher expenses, consumer banking weakness

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
(Reuters) -Citigroup Inc reported a 26% drop in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, reeling from weakness at its consumer banking arm and a surge in expenses driven by costs stemming from the exit of its retail businesses in Asia. The lender has been shedding the last of its consumer businesses...

