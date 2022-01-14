ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Is Google About to Accelerate Development of the Quantum Computing Industry?

By Nicholas Rossolillo
Motley Fool
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlphabet might pull back the curtain a little on its mysterious startup Sandbox Technology. Quantum computing had a watershed year in 2021. The first quantum computing pure-play company went public via special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), IonQ (NYSE:IONQ). Another SPAC, Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII), is taking quantum start-up Rigetti...

www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Next Web

Nuclear quantum computing: It’s coming

A trio of separate research teams from three different continents published individual papers indicating similar quantum computing breakthroughs yesterday. All three were funded in part by the US Army and each paper appears to be a slam dunk for the future of quantum computing. But only one of them heralds...
SCIENCE
EETimes.com

Quantum Computing Enlisted to Improve EV Batteries

IonQ and Hyundai Motor Co. are collaborating to create new variational quantum eigensolver (VQE) methods for studying lithium compounds and chemical interactions within battery chemistry. VQE is an algorithm for determining the set of values used to solve a given optimization problem. The algorithm uses the variational principle to calculate...
ENGINEERING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Computing#Rigetti Computing#Quantum Computers#Quantum Cloud#Sandbox Technology#Ionq#Spac#Snii#Honeywell#Hon#Quantum Software#Cambridge Quantum#Business Insider#Sandbox Alphabet#Linkedin#Moonshot#Google Quantum Ai#Google Cloud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Software
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) dropped 0.65% to $2,702.33 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.97% to 4,532.76 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.96% to 35,028.65. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $317.00 below its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
Phys.org

Towards compact quantum computers thanks to topology

Researchers at PSI have compared the electron distribution below the oxide layer of two semiconductors. The investigation is part of an effort to develop particularly stable quantum bits—and thus, in turn, particularly efficient quantum computers. They have now published their latest research, which is supported in part by Microsoft, in the journal Advanced Quantum Technologies.
COMPUTERS
scitechdaily.com

European Milestone: Quantum Computer With More Than 5,000 Qubits Launched

Official launch marks a milestone in the development of quantum computing in Europe. A quantum annealer with more than 5,000 qubits has been put into operation at Forschungszentrum Jülich. The Jülich Supercomputing Centre (JSC) and D-Wave Systems, a leading provider of quantum computing systems, today launched the company’s first cloud-based quantum service outside North America. The new system is located at Jülich and will work closely with the supercomputers at JSC in the future. The annealing quantum computer is part of the Jülich UNified Infrastructure for Quantum computing (JUNIQ), which was established in autumn 2019 to provide researchers in Germany and Europe with access to various quantum systems. Federal Minister of Education and Research Bettina Stark-Watzinger, Minister-President of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) Hendrik Wüst, and European Commissioner Mariya Gabriel officially put the system into operation during a ceremony held today, at which they highlighted the importance of collaboration in the development of practical quantum applications across industry sectors and research fields. The state government of NRW and the Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) are each providing € 5 million in funding to support the establishment of JUNIQ.
ENGINEERING
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) slid 2.43% to $302.65 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.84% to 4,577.11 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.51% to 35,368.47. Microsoft Corp. closed $47.02 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy